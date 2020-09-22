news

Finnish interior ministry spokesperson: Reinsalu not wholly wrong on travel ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Border checks in Helsinki's western ferry terminal earlier this year.
Border checks in Helsinki's western ferry terminal earlier this year. Source: ERR
News

A spokesperson for Finland's interior ministry says that Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has not been wholly off-base in his comments regarding Finland being closed to travelers from Estonia, other than those traveling for work, from next Monday, as coronavirus rates rise.

"Urmas Reinsalu] has interpreted things in the right direction," chancellor at Finland's Ministry of the Interior Kirsi Pimiä told public broadcaster Yle (link in Finnish).

Pimiä also told ERR Tuesday that business and professional travel, and also trips for family reasons, will not affected by travel restrictions and self-isolation.

Reinsalu said yesterday that from Monday, September 28, quarantine-free travel to Finland from Estonia is only allowed for people traveling for work, everyone else is still subject to the 14-day quarantine period when entering the country, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told ERR on Monday.

The Finnish cabinet is to make its decision, based on recommendations from the interior ministry, on Thursday; Finland's major daily newspapers reported that Reinsalu's words on Monday had been news to them; Maria Ohisalo, the interior minister in Finland, couched things in general terms Tuesday, saying that "it seems that travel restrictions for tourists coming from Estonia are coming," to daily Ilta-Sanomat Tuesday (link in Finnish).

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

