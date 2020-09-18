In case you missed it: September 12-18

news

A powerful storm lashed coastal, and even inland, Estonia late this week.
A powerful storm lashed coastal, and even inland, Estonia late this week. Source: Toomas Traagel/minupilt.err.ee
With readers often having hectic lifestyles, it can be easy to miss what's been going on in Estonia over the past week. Here's a snapshot of some of the highlights

Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday

The opening session of the Riigikogu's autumn sitting started Monday afternoon, following the summer break.

 

 

New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hunt blocks field goal

Estonia's sole representative in the NFL, defensive linesman Margus Hunt, from Viljandi County, was instrumental in his new team the New Orleans Saints' week one victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, blocking a field goal attempt.

 

 

Tallinn cancels light festival to prevent coronavirus spread

What would have been the 15th Wandering Lights (Valgus Kõnnib) festival due to start Wednesday was canceled as coronavirus rates continue to creep up.

 

 

Jüri Vips makes Mugello podium, finishes seventh in feature race

Estonian Formula 2 driver Jüri Vips (DAMS) finished the race at the Mugello circuit in Italy with his first-ever podium finish, coming in third in the sprint race. 

 

 

Tartu bans city center heavy truck traffic

Roadworks in the center of Estonia's second city have prompted authorities to ban heavy trucks from transiting.

 

 

Kaja Kallas on new political season: Many battles ahead

Opposition Reform Party leader nailed her colors firmly to the mast as the Riigikogu reopened for business, suggesting 2021, which will see both local and presidential elections, will bring some surprises.

 

 

Gallery: President starts work in Pärnu

President Kersti Kaljulaid continued her tradition of basing herself for two weeks in a year outside of Tallinn. This year was Pärnu's turn, which is temporarily the official seat of the head of state.

 

 

Peipsiääre municipality imposes strict COVID-19 rules after positive cases

A small municipality in the east of the country has unilaterally opted to impose emergency situation-style coronavirus restrictions after a few confirmed cases in the area.

 

 

Chancellor of Justice: No legal basis for Peipsiääre COVID-19 restrictions

Peipsiääre's municipality (see above) may have been a bit too hasty in installing its own COVID-19 regulations, the Chancellor of Justice says.

 

 

Reinsalu: No plans to take Moria camp migrants, may grant financial aid

News of the burning down of a major refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has not led to any scope for accommodating those left homeless, though financial and other aid may be forthcoming, the foreign minister says.

 

 

Storm leaves more than 6,000 households without power

Gales of up to 32 m/s lashed Estonia for a 24-hour period, from early Thursday to early Friday. Unsurprisingly, this left thousands without power as trees, branches and other debris brought down power cables, and also ferry cancellations both between Estonia and Finland, and the Estonian mainland and its western islands.

 

 

Late-night alcohol sales ban to be implemented nationally from next weekend

A regional late-night alcohol sales ban in Harju and Ida-Viru counties will go nationwide from Friday 25 September, though under the auspices of the government, who have issued an emergency situation-style order, as opposed to the police, who put in place the original bans. This means alcohol cannot be legally bought anywhere after 10 p.m., from next Friday.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

