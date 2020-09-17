Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

news

News
Social distancing
Social distancing "Stay Healthy!" sign on Tallinn's Reidi Road. Source: Aron Urb/ Stenbock House
News

The Ministry of the Interior is conducting an awareness survey to understand how foreigners living in Estonia accessed information during the emergency situation caused by the coronavirus. Anyone who lived in Estonia between March 12 - May 17 can take the short online survey.

The research is being conducted with Akkadian OÜ, a communications agency based in Tallinn. The survey is part of the study which also combines face-to-face interviews and focus groups.

The survey is strictly anonymous and all foreigners who stayed in Estonia during the emergency situation - from March 12 until May 17, 2020 - are invited to participate.

A press release from Akkadian OÜ about the survey says: "The emergency situation was a unique situation where everyone needed information, but it was not readily available in all languages. To improve future communication with people living in Estonia, the government is conducting research to better understand what are some of the shortcomings of the information available in languages other than Estonian and where there is room for growth. 

"To achieve this, the Ministry of the Interior invites foreigners living in Estonia to participate in an awareness survey. The aim of the research is to make national information more accessible for non-Estonian speaking people."

Click here to take the survey. The survey closes on September 25.

This survey was not created in collaboration with ERR or ERR News and we will not see the answers submitted to the survey.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright

