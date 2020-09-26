Health Board: 47 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. 20 of these occurred in Harju County.

The Health Board conducted 2,646 primary coronavirus tests since Friday morning, giving a positive rate of 1.8 percent.

When apportioning location, the Health Board uses population register data, i.e. new cases are linked to an address of residence recorded with the individual's name.

On this basis, 20 of the new cases were in Harju County and 13 in Ida-Viru County. Both counties, two of the most populous regions of the country, have been the center of recent outbreaks of the virus and had late night alcohol sales bans imposed ahead of the nationwide ban which came into effect Friday.

Four new cases were reported for Võru County, and two apiece in Viljandi and Rapla counties. One new case was found in Tartu, Hiiu, Lääne-Viru and Pärnu counties each.

The remaining two individuals who tested postiive did not have a place of residence recorded, in which case the Health Board says it is now counting such individuals as "foreigners".

Estonia's 14-day rate now 38.38 per 100,000

Estonia's 14-day COVID-19 rate is 38.38 per 100,000 inhabitants, notwithstanding the fact that the country requires arrivals from countries with rates less than half that (above 16 per 100,000) to quarantine on arrival in Estonia, and cancels direct flight links to countries with a rate exceeding 25 per 100,000.

By comparison, Latvia's 14-day rate on Friday stood at 7.6. Latvia and Finland have both closed their borders to free travel from Estonia, requiring a 14-day quarantine period on arrival, with exceptions including for transit in the case of Latvia, and for work purposes in Finland's case.

Regional breakdown

Harju County: Seven new cases were from close family contacts, six from workplace contacts, five are being determined and the source of one is unknown.

new cases were from close family contacts, from workplace contacts, are being determined and the source of is unknown. Ida-Viru County: Four new cases came from family contacts, two from the workplace and three from schools.

new cases came from family contacts, from the workplace and from schools. Lääne-Viru County: One new case was travel-related.

new case was travel-related. Võru County: One case related to family contact, one to workplace contact.

case related to family contact, to workplace contact. Pärnu County: One case related to the workplace.

District breakdown

The Health Board has four regions, North, South, East and West, responsible for overseeing COVID-19 cases and potential cases in their area. Since some infections were picked up in one region by a person resident or working in another, there is inevitably some cross-over.

All bar the western region have several major outbreaks recorded, connected to workplaces, schools, hospitals, social or other events and returnees from travel abroad.

District Number of individuals being monitored Number of monitored indviduals who are sick Number of outbreak focal points Northern 2,000 255 5 Eastern 900 171 7 Southern 300 47 3 Western 141 14 0

Source: Health Board

Hospitalizations, recovery rate and tests as of the morning of September 26

31 people required hospitalization due to COVID-19.

No deaths reported (current death toll: 64, last death reported on August 23).

Five people sent home.

One patient transferred to non-COVID-19 ward.

Six new coronavirus case files opened.

454 COVID-19 cases in 441 people wrapped up in hospitals (some individuals had multiple case files associated with them).

2,499 people recovered from the coronavirus, 1,913 of them had case terminated by a health professional, 586 meet triple criteria of not testing positive within past 28 days, not hospitalized due to COVID-19 and not waiting for a case file to be closed.

202,556 tests have been performed since January 31, with 3,165 of these (1.56 percent) testing positive.

Estimated 510 active cases nationwide.

More information is on the koroonakaart site here.

Downloading the "HOIA" app will alert users to any recent close contact they may have had with coronavirus carriers, together with instructions of how to proceed in their day-to-day activities.

