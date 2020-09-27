35 people test positive for coronavirus

Over the last 24 hours, 2,344 initial COVID-19 tests were analyzed in Estonia, 35 of which came back positive.

Data from the population register suggests most new cases were recorded in Harju County where 18 people were diagnosed (14 in Tallinn). Ida-Viru County got 12 new cases and Hiiumaa, Rapla, Lääne and Jõgeva counties one each.

One person who tested positive does not have a registered place of residence in Estonia that usually suggests a foreigner.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 39.43 in Estonia.

As of Sunday morning, 31 people need hospital treatment, while no one is on assisted breathing. Hospitals did not discharge anyone nor did they open new coronavirus cases.

Of the 18 new cases in Harju County, three involve infections inside a family while two are from schools. In one case, the virus was imported from Ukraine, with the circumstances of the remaining cases still unknown.

Inspectors of the Health Board's northern arm are monitoring nearly 2,000 people, 273 of whom have taken ill.

Three new cases in Ida-Viru County are family-related and three are workplace infections. Two cases concern the virus passing from one acquaintance to another, while a single case of the virus was imported from Russia.

The eastern region is monitoring eight outbreaks and over 900 people of whom 175 have taken ill.

The Health Board's southern arm is monitoring three outbreaks and over 350 people, 43 of them ill.

The western arm is monitoring over 160 people and 15 patients.

Testing site to be opened in Haapsalu

Synlab will open a new coronavirus testing site in Haapsalu on Monday that will be accessible on foot and by car. The site will be located next to the Haapsalu Cultural Center at Posti 3, in the parking lot on the corner of Rahu and Vaba streets. People will initially be tested three days a week.

Estonia has a total of 18 testing sites, three of which are located at the airport and passenger port and are meant for testing people arriving in Estonia.

Coming weeks critical

The Health Board warns that the coming weeks will be critical in terms of getting the virus under control. While wearing a mask is not mandatory, it is a useful measure to complement regularly washing one's hands.

People exhibiting whatever kind of viral symptoms need to wear a mask in public. Close contacts of COVID-19 patients should also wear masks even if they do not have symptoms yet.

The HOIA mobile application that helps establish close contact with infected people has been downloaded 142,839 times and used to register being sick 60 times.

More coronavirus statistics available here.

