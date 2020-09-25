Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

Forty-two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday. The 14-day average is 36.57 per 100,000 people.

Sixteen new cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 11 of these were in Tallinn, there were 11 in Ida-Viru County, nine in Võru County, two in Tartu County and one each in Põlva, Pärnu and Valga counties. In total, 2,534 tests were analyzed in the last day.

The 14-day average is 39.29 in Harju County and 108.63 in Ida-Viru County. Both counties have seen the largest number of new infections in the last month.

The number of estimated active infections is 486.

Four people were discharged from hospital and 31 people are receiving treatment. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia since February is now 3,118.

Yesterday 44 new cases were diagnosed and 57 the day before.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region: The Health Board is monitoring 1,930 people, of whom 243 have become ill.

Six of the new cases are close contacts of other patients and the circumstances of the remaining infections are being clarified. The case in Järva County has been handed over to the Eastern Regional Department because the person lives in Ida-Viru County.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring four active outbreaks. An outbreak at a workplace involves six cases, one within a family circle involves six cases and the Läänemere Gymnasium outbreak involves 30 cases (22 pupils and eight teachers). As of this morning, the East Tallinn Central Hospital outbreak involves 21 cases (17 employees and four patients).

Eastern region: 864 people are being monitored of whom 162 are ill.

Of the new cases, two were recorded at Jõhvi Care Center nursing home, four in a school, one case was a close contact and the rest are still being investigated.

There are six active outbreaks in total. Seven cases are connected to the Kohtla-Järve workplace outbreak, 12 cases to the Sillamäe workplace outbreak, and 30 cases to an outbreak within a circle of acquaintances. The Tammiku Basic School outbreak involves 11 cases, and the Kohtla-Järve birthday party outbreak a further five cases. This morning, another workplace outbreak in Sillamäe was reported which currently has five people.

Southern regional: In total, 237 people are being monitored for coronavirus and 45 people have fallen ill.

Eight new cases reported in Võru County are related to Võru City Government and one other is a close contact of an employee. The new case in Valga County has been brought in from Russia. The new cases in Tartu County are related to a school event. The circumstances of the Põlva County infection is being clarified.

As of this morning, there are three outbreaks, one from a birthday party in Võru (involving 22 individuals), the funeral outbreak (involving 11 individuals) and the Võru City Government outbreak which has eight people.

Western region: 151 people are being monitored and 11 have tested positive.

The new case in Pärnu County has been handed over to the Northern Regional Department because the person lives in Harju County.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

