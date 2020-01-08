Bolt launches food delivery service in Riga

Transportation platform Bolt launched its Bolt Food delivery service in the Latvian capital Riga on Wednesday, with further expansions planned for South Africa and in a number of cities elsewhere in Europe and Africa.

Head of Bolt Latvia Karlis Kezberis said: "We have been operating in Latvia for five years and established good relations and a strong basis for expanding our activities. Demand for our services is high, and we have experience with and an understanding of the local market. Therefore, launching Bolt Food in Latvia was the logical step for us."

Delivery via the Bolt Food application will initially be free of charge from nearby restaurants.

Riga is the fourth city where Bolt is offering its food delivery service. The service was launched in Tallinn in summer 2018 and in Tartu and Vilnius in fall 2019. Users in Riga can currently order food from over 170 restaurants.

Bolt began offering its ride-sharing service in Latvia in 2014 and is currently operating in five Latvian cities. Last summer, the company also launched its electric scooter rental service in Riga.

