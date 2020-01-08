ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bolt launches food delivery service in Riga ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tallinn is the first city where Bolt Food is being introduced.
Tallinn is the first city where Bolt Food is being introduced. Source: Bolt
News

Transportation platform Bolt launched its Bolt Food delivery service in the Latvian capital Riga on Wednesday, with further expansions planned for South Africa and in a number of cities elsewhere in Europe and Africa.

Head of Bolt Latvia Karlis Kezberis said: "We have been operating in Latvia for five years and established good relations and a strong basis for expanding our activities. Demand for our services is high, and we have experience with and an understanding of the local market. Therefore, launching Bolt Food in Latvia was the logical step for us."

Delivery via the Bolt Food application will initially be free of charge from nearby restaurants.

Riga is the fourth city where Bolt is offering its food delivery service. The service was launched in Tallinn in summer 2018 and in Tartu and Vilnius in fall 2019. Users in Riga can currently order food from over 170 restaurants.

Bolt began offering its ride-sharing service in Latvia in 2014 and is currently operating in five Latvian cities. Last summer, the company also launched its electric scooter rental service in Riga. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

latviabolt
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:29

Foreign Minister to attend first UN Security Council discussion on Thursday

17:04

Bolt launches food delivery service in Riga

16:37

Kaljulaid: Estonia will work towards reducing tensions in middle east

16:13

Taltech Nurkse institute researcher dissatisfied with coverage of scandal Updated

16:11

Gallery: Danish soldiers arrive at Tapa military base

15:38

Raul Rebane: Prime minister and February 24

15:26

28 people diagnosed with AIDS in 2019

14:56

Estonian officer serving in Iraq moved to Kuwait before missile attack

14:26

Last three months of 2019 set record prices for apartments in Tallinn

13:57

Narva border crossing still highly congested in both directions

13:29

Man dies in workplace truck accident

13:02

Two largest Estonian dailies' print circulation falls over 2019

12:27

Road construction over Pääsküla River will not be finished until spring

12:04

Consumer price index increased by 2.3 percent in 2019

11:46

Raimond Kaljulaid warns against Centre, Reform deals with EKRE in Tallinn

11:24

Nearly 30 cultural institutions to receive funds for needed repairs

11:07

Government leaders: We will withdraw EDF Iraq troops if situation escalates

10:31

Kiviõli High School negotiators propose principal stays until end of year

10:16

President, prime minister offer condolences after Tehran plane crash Updated

10:13

Family doctors' advice helpline cannot issue repeat prescriptions

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: