Paper: Bolt pulls out of Finland for second time

Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt discontinued operations in Finland for the second time in recent years, citing current Finnish regulations and market terms that limit the company's opportunities for growth.

Bolt only wants to invest in places where it is capable of providing its users the best possible services, Bolt spokesperson Jaan Lašmanov told daily Postimees (link in Esonian).

"We are prepared to return if the market situation changes," he added.

Bolt first entered the Finnish market under the name Taxify in November 2014, but discontinued operations there in early 2017.

Following changes to transport legislation passed in Finland in summer 2018, both Taxify and Uber reentered the Finnish market that fall.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!