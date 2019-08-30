ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bolt's 2018 revenue grew fourfold, losses totaled €61 million ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Bolt co-founder and CEO Markus Villig in London.
Bolt co-founder and CEO Markus Villig in London. Source: Bolt
Economy

The revenue of Estonia's international ride-hailing platform Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, grew from €21.1 million in 2017 to €79.7 million in 2018. Its losses, meanwhile, totaled €61 million due to expansion-related investments.

Bolt co-founder and CEO Martin Villig said in a press release on Friday that its 2018 results met the company's expectations.

"We launched our service in over 50 new cities last year, and successfully introduced an electric scooter service," Villig said. "Meanwhile, we have also attained profitability in several mature markets without making any concessions in terms of growth."

Bolt's sales revenue more than doubled from €1.7 million to €3.7 million in 2018.

Last May, the company brought in $175 million (USD) from Daimler, Didi Chuxing and others. This financing brought the company to the $1 billion valuation mark, joining fellow ride-hailing giants including Lyft, Uber and Careem, among others.

"With the help of this investment, we've continued our expansion," Villig said. "We'll continue raising capital and expediting growth when we find an investor under the right conditions. The company's main focus for expansion is aimed at new cities in Europe and Africa. Product development in the area of electric scooters and food delivery is also ongoing."

The number of Bolt employees grew to 771 people in 2018, 267 of whom work in Estonia. The company plans to hire an additional 200 top specialists this year to support both the development of its platform as well as Bolt's geographical expansion.

Bolt is currently operating in over 30 countries and 100 cities. The company launched its electric scooter rental service in Tallinn, Pärnu and Riga in June, and food delivery service Bolt Food in Tallinn in August.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

bolt


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
29.08

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

29.08

New regulations for electric scooters to be introduced

29.08

Fireworks display will mark 25th anniversary of Russian troop withdrawal

29.08

IT minister sticks to vow to keep foreign working trips to a minimum

29.08

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

Opinion
Business
28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

28.08

SEB Analyst: wage increases expected, but some companies reaching pay limit

28.08

Competition Authority rejects bill aiming to change network fee calculation

28.08

Swedbank sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent

28.08

Average wages increased to over €1,400 per month last quarter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:40

Vote of no-confidence against Ratas fails

14:31

Reinsalu: Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic must be monitored

13:35

Czech Air Force to take over NATO air policing mission Updated

13:05

Bolt's 2018 revenue grew fourfold, losses totaled €61 million

12:31

Central Bank: 'Three major causes' for economic slowdown

11:53

Opinion: Government of Jüri Ratas will last for long time yet

11:46

LIVE at 5 pm: Lecture to mark 25th anniversary of Russian troop withdrawal

11:01

Riigikogu convenes extraordinary sitting, Ratas to face no-confidence vote

10:40

Gallery: Ratas supporters gather at Toompea before no-confidence vote

10:39

Second quarter economic growth slows, up 3.6 percent on year

10:02

Retail turnover continues to increase in July

09:33

Reinsalu: Response to hybrid threats needs to be 'systematic and strong'

09:06

Kallas: Ratas' government destroying Estonia 28 years in making

29.08

Bolt teams up with University of Tartu to launch self-driving tech research

29.08

Opinion: State hinting it's time to cut corners on Estonia's eastern border

29.08

E-voting workgroup recommends more audits and observers

29.08

Kofkin trial eyewitness says the businessman paid Savisaar's medical bill

29.08

Bank of Estonia to tighten housing loan risk assessments

29.08

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

29.08

New regulations for electric scooters to be introduced

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: