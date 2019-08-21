ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Tallinn is the first city where Bolt Food is being introduced.
Tallinn is the first city where Bolt Food is being introduced. Source: Bolt
Economy

Estonian-born and -headquartered ride-hailing and transportation platform Bolt launched its new food delivery service, Bolt Food, in the Estonian capital of Tallinn on Wednesday. The company plans to expand to more cities in Europe and Africa later this year.

"We have more than 25 million people around the world using Bolt, and food delivery has been a popular request for quite some time," Chief Product Officer Jevgeni Kabanov said in a statement on Wednesday. "It's one of those services where you need to work extra hard on the underlying technology and operations to make it seamless and simple for customers. Luckily for us, the infrastructure and experience we have built up in our global ride-hailing business have given us a head start."

According to Kabanov, Bolt's ride-hailing business is built on efficiency so that it can offer its drivers and passengers the best deal on the market. "We're eager to bring this mindset to food delivery and offer lower delivery fees than other platforms while ensuring our couriers get the best support," he noted. "For restaurants partnering with Bolt Food, the value is in our loyal customer base — people who already love and trust the brand."

The new Bolt Food app will suggest the closest restaurants for food delivery based on the user's location. The launch of the service in Tallinn is being promoted with free delivery to customers.

As of its launch day, Bolt Food is offering delivery from more than 80 restaurants in the city center, with plans to partner with more restaurants and expand to more parts of the city in the months to come.

The service will launch in Latvia, Lithuania and South Africa later this year, with plans to expand to further markets in Europe and Africa in 2020. 

Founded by Markus Villig, ride-hailing platform Bolt was launched as Taxify in 2013. It operates in over 30 countries in worldwide. Last year, Bolt was also the first ride-hailing platform to launch electric scooter rental via its app.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

boltbolt food


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
20.08

Finns use digital prescription in Estonia over 3,600 times

20.08

Twenty-eight years since Estonia regained independence from Soviet Union

19.08

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas

19.08

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month

19.08

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

Opinion
Business
14.08

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

13.08

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:39

Gallery: Russian president visits Helsinki

17:22

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

17:04

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

16:20

Martin Helme: Kaljulaid should resign, not me

15:53

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

14:53

Kaljulaid: Estonia has made up for 25 years of lost economic ground by now

13:59

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

12:39

Tallinn Photomonth: Visual essay 'Mercury' coming to Tallinn Art Hall

12:14

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

11:35

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

10:28

Party ratings: Centre pick up support, Reform down

09:53

Analysis: President Rose Garden speech notable in domestic politics focus

09:48

Kaljulaid: You can never talk too much about democracy or freedom

09:13

PM strikes positive tone on restoration of independence anniversary

08:47

Gallery: Kadriorg presidential reception marks independence restoration

20.08

State to spend €8.27 million updating schools' IT infrastructure

20.08

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

20.08

President: Martin Helme should not be in office

20.08

Finns use digital prescription in Estonia over 3,600 times

20.08

Twenty-eight years since Estonia regained independence from Soviet Union

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: