Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

Estonian-born and -headquartered ride-hailing and transportation platform Bolt launched its new food delivery service, Bolt Food, in the Estonian capital of Tallinn on Wednesday. The company plans to expand to more cities in Europe and Africa later this year.

"We have more than 25 million people around the world using Bolt, and food delivery has been a popular request for quite some time," Chief Product Officer Jevgeni Kabanov said in a statement on Wednesday. "It's one of those services where you need to work extra hard on the underlying technology and operations to make it seamless and simple for customers. Luckily for us, the infrastructure and experience we have built up in our global ride-hailing business have given us a head start."

According to Kabanov, Bolt's ride-hailing business is built on efficiency so that it can offer its drivers and passengers the best deal on the market. "We're eager to bring this mindset to food delivery and offer lower delivery fees than other platforms while ensuring our couriers get the best support," he noted. "For restaurants partnering with Bolt Food, the value is in our loyal customer base — people who already love and trust the brand."

The new Bolt Food app will suggest the closest restaurants for food delivery based on the user's location. The launch of the service in Tallinn is being promoted with free delivery to customers.

As of its launch day, Bolt Food is offering delivery from more than 80 restaurants in the city center, with plans to partner with more restaurants and expand to more parts of the city in the months to come.

The service will launch in Latvia, Lithuania and South Africa later this year, with plans to expand to further markets in Europe and Africa in 2020.

Founded by Markus Villig, ride-hailing platform Bolt was launched as Taxify in 2013. It operates in over 30 countries in worldwide. Last year, Bolt was also the first ride-hailing platform to launch electric scooter rental via its app.

