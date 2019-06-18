ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS, ERR News
Bolt scooters.
Bolt scooters. Source: Bolt
Economy

Bolt (formerly branded Taxify) will introduce its electric scooter rental service in Tallinn on Wednesday. Users will be able to use scooters by way of Bolt's ride-hailing app. A second company, Citybee, announced a similar service.

Users of the Bolt app will be able to pick up a scooter by scanning its QR code. For first-time users, the app will display instructions in a quick tutorial, the company said.

In the regular pricing model, unlocking a scooter costs €0.50, and each minute the scooter is used another €0.10 cents. This means that a 10-minute ride, for instance, costs the user €1.50, with an all-day use maximum cost of €15. Until the end of June, users can unlock scooters free of charge.

The scooter rental service is restricted to users aged 18 or older.

"Where possible, we recommend the use of bikeways," Bolt founder and CEO, Markus Villig, said. "Driving on the sidewalk, users of course have to pay attention to pedestrians and pick a speed that is safe for the driver and all other people in traffic. Just like with every other means of transport, making sure everybody is safe is the responsibility of the driver."

Automatic fine for leaving scooter in wrong place

The scooters will be available at transport hubs as well as busy city areas. After completing a ride, the scooter can be parked at a safe location, advisably near a bike lot.

The precise areas in the city center and the seaside district of Pirita where the scooters can be left can be seen on a map within the Bolt app. Users who ditch scooters outside these safe zones will automatically be fined a penalty of €25.

Bolt will start off with 120 scooters in Tallinn, and is ready to increase the number in accordance with demand.

In Estonia, the service will be operated using Segway's newest model, NineBot ES4, which has a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and an average range of 40 kilometers before recharging.

Bolt first launched its electric scooter rental service in Paris last fall, and opened a similar service in Madrid in April 2019. Bolt has 25 million users in 30 countries and will offer the rental as well as its established ride-share services through one and the same app.

Tech news portal Geenius.ee (link in Estonian) reported on Tuesday that a competitor, Citybee, will also introduce a similar service, though no date has been announced yet.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

boltcitybeeelectric scooter rental


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
18.06

New Bank of Estonia board not likely to sit well with EKRE

18.06

Centre Party and prosecutor office on brink of Savisaar case settlement

18.06

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

17.06

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present

17.06

June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

Opinion
18.06

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

18.06

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

18.06

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

18.06

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

Business
17.06

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

16.06

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

15.06

Three Tallinn bank employees arrested for possible money laundering

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Mart Poom not currently interested in national side manager role

18.06

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

18.06

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

18.06

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

18.06

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

18.06

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

18.06

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

18.06

Swedbank CEO and CFO suspended amid internal probe Updated

18.06

New Bank of Estonia board not likely to sit well with EKRE

18.06

Centre Party and prosecutor office on brink of Savisaar case settlement

18.06

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

18.06

Kontaveit out of Birmingham tournament in first round

17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: