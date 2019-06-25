CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

The scooters can be rented from 10 hubs in Tallinn including near Tammsaare Park, Freedom Square, in the Baltika Quarter, and in the Kalamaja district. During the Song and Dance Festival, there will also be rental points near the Kalev Central Stadium and the Song Festival Grounds, the company said.

The starting fee is 50 cents and each additional minute costs the rider 10 cents. "During a 10-minute trip, the driver will be able to cover an average of two-three kilometers which would cost 1.5 euros, which is already several times cheaper than the starting fee of a taxi," said Heigo Protten, manager of CityBee Estonia. A scooter can be used for a trip of up to 25 kilometers at once.

An agreement with the city government of Tallinn limits the maximum speed of an electric scooter to 20 kilometers per hour. At this speed the user does not need additional safety equipment. "However, if possible, we advise that people wear a helmet to ensure maximum safety in the event of possible collisions. We also call on everyone to follow traffic rules and take other road users into consideration," Protten said.

For over seven years, CityBee has offered a shared car and van rental service in Lithuania and Poland. In April 2019, the company also launched shared van rental service in Tallinn. Bolt, the ride-hailing platform formerly known as Taxify, launched an electric scooter rental service in Tallinn on June 19.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!