CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

News
BNS
CityBee will launch in Tallinn with 100 scooters
CityBee will launch in Tallinn with 100 scooters Source: CityBee
CityBee will launch an electric scooter rental service in Tallinn on Friday with a fleet of 100 scooters.

The scooters can be rented from 10 hubs in Tallinn including near Tammsaare Park, Freedom Square, in the Baltika Quarter, and in the Kalamaja district. During the Song and Dance Festival, there will also be rental points near the Kalev Central Stadium and the Song Festival Grounds, the company said.

The starting fee is 50 cents and each additional minute costs the rider 10 cents. "During a 10-minute trip, the driver will be able to cover an average of two-three kilometers which would cost 1.5 euros, which is already several times cheaper than the starting fee of a taxi," said Heigo Protten, manager of CityBee Estonia. A scooter can be used for a trip of up to 25 kilometers at once.

An agreement with the city government of Tallinn limits the maximum speed of an electric scooter to 20 kilometers per hour. At this speed the user does not need additional safety equipment. "However, if possible, we advise that people wear a helmet to ensure maximum safety in the event of possible collisions. We also call on everyone to follow traffic rules and take other road users into consideration," Protten said.

For over seven years, CityBee has offered a shared car and van rental service in Lithuania and Poland. In April 2019, the company also launched shared van rental service in Tallinn. Bolt, the ride-hailing platform formerly known as Taxify, launched an electric scooter rental service in Tallinn on June 19.

Editor: Helen Wright, Dario Cavegn

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

