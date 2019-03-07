Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

Both the company's name and logo will be changing, but the services it provides to its users will remain the same, the company announced on Thursday.

"When we first launched Taxify five years ago, we offered a taxi dispatch service," said Bolt founder and CEO Markus Villig. "Since then, we have grown significantly as a transport platform. For example, in addition to cars, using our platform, you can ride electric scooters in Paris and motorcycles and tuk-tuks in Africa. Given this growth, we simply outgrew our current brand and name."

The company wants its new name to reflect its greater mission.

"Bolt, in English, means lightning," Mr Villig said. "For us, this means a fast and convenient opportunity to move in cities, be it by car, scooter or public transport. This also stresses the fact that we believe that the future of transport is electric."

The new name and logo will be rolled out in stages across all 30 countries where Bolt currently operates.

The name change won't mean any changes for either drivers or users of the platform, as the app will update itself. The app's icon will initially remain unchanged as well in order to ensure user recognition of it.