Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

Whilst ride-sharing service Uber has hiked its prices at least in Tallinn, Estonian taxi-hailing app Taxify has announced that it is not not planning to follow suit and that its pricing policy will remain as it is for the forseeable future.

"Taxify is not planning any changes in pricing in the near future," Marek Unt, head of communications at Taxify, told the Baltic News Service.

Nevertheless, the company is planning some other changes in its service in the near future, it says.

"There are several changes planned for the next few months that will make using Taxify more convenient and better for both the customers and the drivers. However, we cannot discuss them in greater detail just yet," Mr. Unt continued.

In contrast, Uber as it operates in Estonia, hiked its prices from Thursday in order to increase the number of available vehicles in Tallinn and to reduce the dynamic surge rate of the ride, daily Postimees reports.

Uber raised its ordering and cancellation fees, the price per kilometre as well as the price per minute.

In addition, at 14.00 EEST on Thursday Uber launched a new service, UberSELECT, which gives customers the opportunity to order newer and more spacious cars.

However, the tariffs of the new service are significantly higher (see below).

Price comparison at the time of writing

Taxify Uber UberSELECT € Request/base fee 1.19 1.70 2.50 € Price per km 0.39 0.39 0.42 € Price per minute 0.14 0.14 0.14 € Minimum ride fee 2.50 3.50 4.00 € Cancellation fee - 3.50 4.00

Founded in 2013, Taxify is an Estonian technology company which develops a global transport platform. The company has approximately 10 million customers in more than 25 countries, it reports, and the platform is used by 500,000 drivers worldwide.

In 2017 its revenue increased sixfold to €18 million, with losses reported at €11 million over the same period.

Uber is based in San Francisco, California and has a reported 785 operations in metropolitan areas worldwide. It reported a revenue of US$6.5 billion in 2016.

Other taxi-hailing or similar apps operating in Tallinn include Yandex and Taxigo.

