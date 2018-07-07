news

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Taxify-liveried taxi on the streets of Tallinn
Taxify-liveried taxi on the streets of Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Business

The revenue of Estonian ride-sharing service Taxify in 2017 increased six times compared to 2016, totalling €18 million, though the company still reported a net loss of €11 million.

"Taxify's revenue was made up of commission fees from the taxi service offered with the help of the platform. Revenue increased six-fold last year, the sum total of the cost of rides made on Taxify's platform however increased ten times. The sum total of the rides made in 2018 is an estimated €1 billion euros, both as a result of geographic expansion as well as technological developments. Therefore, we are expecting a manyfold increase in volumes also this year, while we will also hire hundreds of employees globally," Taxify CEO and co-founder Markus Villig said in a press release.

The company's loss last year totalled €11 million. According to Villig, the loss was to be expected as the company is focusing on expansion. "If we look at the result by countries, then on mature markets, where main investments have already been done, we are profitable. As a whole, however, we are clearly growth oriented and for this we have also raised additional capital from investors," Villig said.

Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing was included in Taxify's 2017 list of investors as a strategic partner. The company has raised altogether $175 million this year, which takes its valuation to the billion-dollar mark, the leading investor being German automotive giant Daimler. Should conditions remain favourable, Taxify might consider raising additional capital still within 2018 to finance its continued expansion.

Taxify's largest markets in 2017 were the Baltic states, France, and the Republic of South Africa. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has expanded in several new and existing destination countries, including Australia, Portugal, and Mexico.

Taxify as of the end of last year employed 350 people, while Taxify's global team today includes 500 people. The company has 10 million customers across the world, and 500,000 drivers use the platform.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

taxifyridesharingdaimler


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

06.07

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

06.07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

06.07

Siim Kallas suggests Putin's talking points for upcoming meeting with Trump

06.07

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

06.07

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

06.07

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
10:05

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

06.07

June consumer price index up 4% on year

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

03.07

Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

Opinion
26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:20

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

15:20

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon finals

14:30

Bank of Estonia: Price growth to decelerate in second half of 2018

12:10

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017

10:05

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

06.07

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

06.07

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

06.07

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

06.07

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

06.07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

06.07

Siim Kallas suggests Putin's talking points for upcoming meeting with Trump

06.07

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

06.07

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

06.07

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

06.07

June consumer price index up 4% on year

05.07

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: