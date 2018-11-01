Taxify launches in Narva

Estonian ride-hailing platform Taxify is launching its service in the northeastern border city of Narva on Thursday, and is considering expanding to the nearby towns of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi as well.

Taxify representative Aleksei Kolesnikov said that he sees a significant transport issue in the region that needs to be solved.

"We communicated with dozens of local drivers," Kolesnikov said in a press release. "Narva residents are travelling in a triangle, the western corner of which is in Sillamäe, the eastern corner in Narva and the northern corner in Narva-Jõesuu.

"An old-school taxi service may leave people waiting in Sillamäe for a long time," he continued. "At the same time, a trip costs a lot, as the driver has to take into account potential dead mileage on the way back. With the help of technology, we can reduce the amount of dead mileage, and consumers will be offered reasonable prices both within the city as well as for travelling outside of the city."

Service may expand further in region

Taxify is also considering offering its services in the Ida-Viru County towns of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi.

"The distance between the town centres of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi is a ten-minute car ride," Kolesnikov observed, noting that the two towns have a combined population of nearly 50,000. "If there are drivers who wish to use the Taxify platform, we are asking them to download the app. This way we can determine how likely the provision of services there can be considered."

Taxify's base fare in Narva will be 50 cents, with a cost per km of 20 cents and cost per minute of 10 cents. The minimum price of a ride will be €2, which is comparable to typical fares in traditional taxis in the city.

During the month of November, customers will be offered a 50% discount on their first ten rides, with a maximum discount of €2.50. Taxify drivers will also be guaranteed at least €3 per trip this month as well.

