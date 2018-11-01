news

Taxify launches in Narva ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Taxify launched its services in Narva on 1 November.
Taxify launched its services in Narva on 1 November. Source: Taxify
Business

Estonian ride-hailing platform Taxify is launching its service in the northeastern border city of Narva on Thursday, and is considering expanding to the nearby towns of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi as well.

Taxify representative Aleksei Kolesnikov said that he sees a significant transport issue in the region that needs to be solved.

"We communicated with dozens of local drivers," Kolesnikov said in a press release. "Narva residents are travelling in a triangle, the western corner of which is in Sillamäe, the eastern corner in Narva and the northern corner in Narva-Jõesuu.

"An old-school taxi service may leave people waiting in Sillamäe for a long time," he continued. "At the same time, a trip costs a lot, as the driver has to take into account potential dead mileage on the way back. With the help of technology, we can reduce the amount of dead mileage, and consumers will be offered reasonable prices both within the city as well as for travelling outside of the city."

Service may expand further in region

Taxify is also considering offering its services in the Ida-Viru County towns of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi.

"The distance between the town centres of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi is a ten-minute car ride," Kolesnikov observed, noting that the two towns have a combined population of nearly 50,000. "If there are drivers who wish to use the Taxify platform, we are asking them to download the app. This way we can determine how likely the provision of services there can be considered."

Taxify's base fare in Narva will be 50 cents, with a cost per km of 20 cents and cost per minute of 10 cents. The minimum price of a ride will be €2, which is comparable to typical fares in traditional taxis in the city.

During the month of November, customers will be offered a 50% discount on their first ten rides, with a maximum discount of €2.50. Taxify drivers will also be guaranteed at least €3 per trip this month as well.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

taxifyride-hailing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

30.10

Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

30.10

Kontaveit loses in opening round of Elite Trophy tournament in China

30.10

Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+

Opinion
25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

FEATURE
BUSINESS
31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

31.10

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

30.10

Eesti Energia third quarter revenue up 26.7% to nearly €200 million

30.10

September retail turnover growth up 3% on year

Culture
2019 Elections
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

The opposition Reform Party has essentially decided on its top candidates for each of Estonia's 12 electoral districts for the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Compared to the previous elections in 2015, half of all electoral districts will see a new top candidate on the ballot.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:01

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

14:22

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

13:15

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

12:19

Estonia 200 hoping to keep party leadership as simple as possible

11:14

Taxify launches in Narva

10:17

Audit: 57% of emergency department visits could have seen doctor instead

08:52

Tõniste on pensions: State does not have to babysit irresponsible people

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

31.10

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Theatre NO99 to close its doors

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

31.10

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

31.10

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: