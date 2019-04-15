Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt, previously known as Taxify, is planning on entering the Russian market this month.

According to Russian media sources, Bolt intends to launch its service in Russia on Thursday, but representatives of the company declined to confirm the exact date with ERR.

The Estonian company has already been actively recruiting in both Moscow and St. Petersburg, and according to information available on its website, Bolt already has 500 coworkers in Russia, 300 of whom are registered in St. Petersburg, some 160km northeast of Narva. It has not been ruled out that it is St. Petersburg, Russia's second most populous city, where Bolt will launch its service in Russia first.

First founded six years ago, Bolt has since expanded to serve over 10 million users in 30 countries worldwide.