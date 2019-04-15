ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Bolt (formerly Taxify) intends to branch out to the Russian market this month.
Bolt (formerly Taxify) intends to branch out to the Russian market this month. Source: Bolt
Business

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt, previously known as Taxify, is planning on entering the Russian market this month.

According to Russian media sources, Bolt intends to launch its service in  Russia on Thursday, but representatives of the company declined to confirm the exact date with ERR.

The Estonian company has already been actively recruiting in both Moscow and St. Petersburg, and according to information available on its website, Bolt already has 500 coworkers in Russia, 300 of whom are registered in St. Petersburg, some 160km northeast of Narva. It has not been ruled out that it is St. Petersburg, Russia's second most populous city, where Bolt will launch its service in Russia first.

First founded six years ago, Bolt has since expanded to serve over 10 million users in 30 countries worldwide.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

taxifyboltride-hailing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

12.04

Estonian-born Islamic extremist almost certainly dead, says ISS

Opinion
13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

Business
10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

10.04

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:09

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

14:13

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

09:30

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

08:55

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

08:13

The XIV Riigikogu: Why those seated were not always those elected

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Reform, Social Democrats reach agreement on coalition principles

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: