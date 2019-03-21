Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

Bolt, the Estonian unicorn formerly known as Taxify, on Thursday announced plans to launch a food delivery service across its core markets in Europe and Africa, beginning with Estonia, Finland and South Africa this summer.

"Combined with our technology, efficient operations and hundreds of thousands of drivers, we plan to build the bes food delivery service for he millions of people in Europe and Africa who already use our services daily," Bolt CEO and co-founder Markus Villig said in a press release.

He noted that the goal was to apply the same customer-focussed mindset, which led the company to be built around efficiency lending itself to the best prices for passengers and lowest commissions in the industry for its drivers, that has led to the company's rapid growth as a ride-hailing platform.

The company's food delivery service will be launched this summmer in Estonia, Finland and South Africa.

The former Taxify recently underwent a global rebrand, which included changing its name to Bolt, in a move aimed at bringing its brand identity in line with the company's broader transportation vision.

Bolt's services worldwide already include ride-hailing with cars and motorbikes as well as scooter-sharing. It will join Tellitoit and Wolt in offering food delivery services in major Estonian cities.