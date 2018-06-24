Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

Estonian-based ride-hailing app provider Taxify has expanded its activities in Romania and Mexico, countries where it already had a foothold.

The app has been rolled out in Cluj-Napoca, the third city in Romania with a population of around 300,000, and Guadalajara, Mexico's fourth largest city with about 1.6 million inhabitants.

"Along with new possible destination countries, it is important also to find expansion possibilities in regions where we have already successfully established ourselves,'' said Taxify CEO and co-founder Markus Villig.

''Taxify has a strong customer base both in Mexico and Romania, which we will now start to grow in smaller cities," he went on.

Taxify had already been operating in Mexico City, Durango and Monterrey in Mexico, and in Romanian capital Bucharest, where a development centre is also located.

Founded in 2013, Taxify is an Estonian technology company which has developed a global transport platform.

The company as of now boasts approximately 10 million customers in more than 25 countries, and the platform is used by 500,000 drivers.

Taxify employs a global workforce of over 500 people, half of whom are located at the headquarters in Tallinn. In May 2018, the company raised a total of €175 million from investors.