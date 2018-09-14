Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

news

Andrew Whyte
Interior of Pipedrive's Tallinn office. Source: Pipedrive
Tallinn-based customer relations management (CRM) firm Pipedrive has made Forbes' 2018 Cloud 100 top global private cloud companies' list.

The third annual Forbes' Cloud 100 list, it selects firms using metrics including revenue and funding. Most listed support both businesses of all sizes and locations. Online payment company Stripe tops the table for the second consecutive year. Pipedrive lies in 84th place.

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive now employs around 400 people and is jointly headquartered in New York. Its products are reportedly used daily by over 75,000 sales teams worldwide.

In June 2018 Pipedrive raised $50 million in investment, bringing total investment since its inception to $80 million.

CEO and co-founder is Timo Rein. Pipedrive's main Tallinn office is on Paldiski Highway near the Rocca Al Mare shopping mall. It employs many international staff as well as locals.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Forbes

