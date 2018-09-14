World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

news

World Cleanup day lasts over 24 hours (picture is illustrative).
World Cleanup day lasts over 24 hours (picture is illustrative). Source: Teeme Ära
World Cleanup Day 2018 starts at 01.00 EEST on Saturday morning (ie. the middle of the night). ERR will be there covering the entire 24-hour event.

Presenters Colm Flynn (IRE) and Zihlo Ndlovu (ZIM) are in studios at Tallinn University and will take us through the global event which involves around 157 nations, all 37 of the world's time zones* and a host of music stars.

Estonian beginnings

World Cleanup Day began in 2008 as an Estonian initiative, ''Teeme Ära'', growing dramatically since to become a worldwide happening involving millions of people. Around 300 staff in Tallinn will gather and coordinate information globally and provide support and advice for international teams. 30,000 are likely to partake on the ground in Estonia alone, it is reported.

More information is here.

Local coverage (in English) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn universityteeme ärateeme ära 2018world cleanup dayworld cleanup day 2018err at world cleanup day


Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm told ERR that the party board has decided to move up the party's extraordinary general meeting by a week as well as elect a new board at the meeting. With that, Nurm said he is willing to run for chairman of the party.

Staff & contacts

