World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

World Cleanup Day 2018 starts at 01.00 EEST on Saturday morning (ie. the middle of the night). ERR will be there covering the entire 24-hour event.

Presenters Colm Flynn (IRE) and Zihlo Ndlovu (ZIM) are in studios at Tallinn University and will take us through the global event which involves around 157 nations, all 37 of the world's time zones* and a host of music stars.

Estonian beginnings

World Cleanup Day began in 2008 as an Estonian initiative, ''Teeme Ära'', growing dramatically since to become a worldwide happening involving millions of people. Around 300 staff in Tallinn will gather and coordinate information globally and provide support and advice for international teams. 30,000 are likely to partake on the ground in Estonia alone, it is reported.

