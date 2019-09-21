Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

The second World Cleanup Day (WCD), a large-scale worldwide civic action with its roots in Estonia, kicked off on the Pacific island of Fiji and will end in Hawaii, involving millions of volunteers in 163 countries — including several tens of thousands of Estonians — coming together to clean up their respective countries around the world.

The inaugural World Cleanup day took place at the initiative of Estonians on Sept. 15 last year, and involved 18 million participants from 157 countries around the world.

"Our movement is growing every day, and I am convinced that World Cleanup Day 2019 will be even bigger, and that millions of people and organizations will come together to raise awareness about the global issue of waste and encourage us all to find solutions to the crisis together," Let's Do It World president Heidi Solba said.

This year, the headquarters of the cleanup action, which began in Fiji in the early morning hours, are located in Kosovo.

Organizer: New generation, new behavior

In Estonia, children from several hundred schools and kindergartens have diligently been cleaning up their neighborhoods over the course of the week.

Mart Normet, head of the cleanup action in Estonia, said that he has been very moved by the photos sent in by young people.

"When I look at these fresh photos on Facebook, I can see that the new generation is bringing with it completely new behavior," Normet said. "Littering and destructive consumption are things of the past. This excitement with which the children are cleaning their surroundings is contagious."

The young and old alike are welcome to take part in cleanup events on Saturday.

This year, WCD in Estonia is focusing on small-scale waste, which includes, for example, cigarette butts, bottle caps and other litter often nearly invisible to the naked eye.

