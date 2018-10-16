news

World Cleanup Day participant totals increase to 17 million ({{commentsTotal}})

News
World Cleanup Day is five countries away from finalising their worldwide participant totals.
World Cleanup Day is five countries away from finalising their worldwide participant totals. Source: World Cleanup Day
News

One month following the first ever World Cleanup Day (WCD), the official number of participants in the world's largest coordinated civic clean-up event has increased to 17 million participants.

On 15 September, 158 countries and territories joined the so-called "green wave," a series of cleanups that began in Fiji and swept across the planet to finish in the American Samoa, WCD said in a press release.

Six tropical cyclones affected more than 15 countries in different parts of the world, and several countries and many regions had to reschedule their cleanups to ensure the safety of their participants. In the month to follow, however, most have since been carried out.

WCD was propelled by the civic movement Let's Do It!, whose roots are Estonian and which has been initiating cleanup actions across 169 countries over the past decade. Over 36 million volunteers have taken part.

"Every region and country has its unique challenges regarding waste, but the underlying root causes are the same," said Heidi Solba, head of the WCD network team. "Working on them together and sharing best local practices increases our chances to create a lasting change. Through World Cleanup Day and the Let's Do It! movement, we have brought forward a new generation of leaders who are eager to ignite a shift in their communities, countries and regions."

Solba admitted that a cleanup is not in itself a solution, but stressed that it is a powerful tool for education and awareness. "To create lasting change, we need to think about the next steps," she added.

Next steps: 'Keep It Clean'

Led by Enzo Favoino, a group of renowned researchers and experts has been working under the wing of the movement to draw up a clear set of suggestions, titled the Keep It Clean Plan, which was released on 16 September. The plan embeds the principles of the "zero waste" strategy and concludes with recommended actions for businesses, governments, citizens and NGOs to implement specific steps to deal with the global mismanaged waste crisis. 

The Let's Do It! movement is looking to work in cooperation with country and community leaders, as well as other partners, to develop further country-based roadmaps toward better waste management systems and policies, thus engaging public and private sectors as well as local communities.

Further collaborative steps based on the Keep It Clean Plan will be decided together with Let's Do It! country leaders at the 8th annual Clean World Conference to be held in Tallinn on 24-27 January, 2019.

On 9 October, UNESCO awarded WCD and its Keep It Clean Plan with the UNESCO-Japan Prize on Education for Sustainable Development.

The Let's Do It! World movement can trace its roots back to Estonia in 2008, when approximately 50,000 volunteers participated in a one-day coordinated, country-wide cleanup. Technology created by former Skype chief architecht and Starship Technologies co-founder Ahti Heinla allowed the organising team to map more than 10,000 waste points prior to the cleanup and coordinate the work of 50,000 volunteers. In five hours, they collected more than 10,000 tonnes of mismanaged waste from the environment and public areas.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

waste managementlet's do itworld cleanup day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:53

Kontaveit defeats Potapova in opening round in Moscow

15.10

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

15.10

Record, near record high temperatures reached as autumn persists mild

15.10

More births than deaths registered in Estonia for 5th month in a row

15.10

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

15.10

Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

15.10

Deadly gas leak incident extraordinary, say authorities

15.10

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.10

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

15.10

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

15.10

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

15.10

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

13.10

Odyssey merges Olympic Entertainment Group with self

13.10

Minister adjourns pulp mill planning procedure termination deadline

12.10

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group

Culture
2019 Elections
Mart Saarso was a candidate for, and elected as, the party's number two spot in Estonia's western counties.

Moonika Helme, not Saarso, EKRE's top candidate in western counties

Despite losing in the party's internal elections to Mart Saarso, Tallinn City Council member Moonika Helme will head into the 2019 Riigikogu elections as the top Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) candidate in the electoral district of Lääne, Hiiu and Saare Counties.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:38

Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

16:52

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

15:47

World Cleanup Day participant totals increase to 17 million

14:50

Eight EU states push for sanctions for cyber-attackers

13:53

Ministry of Social Affairs favours year-round summer time

12:49

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

11:54

Mikser attends Foreign Affairs Council, Eastern Partnership meeting

10:51

Moonika Helme, not Saarso, EKRE's top candidate in western counties

09:47

Paper: Cause of deadly Kakumäe gas leak points toward chimney

08:53

Kontaveit defeats Potapova in opening round in Moscow

15.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 15-21 October

15.10

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

15.10

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

15.10

Record, near record high temperatures reached as autumn persists mild

15.10

Gallery: New Arvo Pärt Centre opening in Laulasmaa this week

15.10

Interview: Vahur Afanasjev's tribute to a fading culture

15.10

More births than deaths registered in Estonia for 5th month in a row

15.10

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

15.10

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

15.10

Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: