IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

According to the new Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE), expanding Estonia's foreign workforce immigration quotas should be discussed, daily Postimees reports.

"A startup visa and an Enterprise Estonia programme have taken off quite well, but for many companies, such problems are quite critical," said Tammist, who met with representatives of Estonia's startup community on Wednesday. "The main message [from entrepreneurs] was that we should continue this way."

Thanks to the startup visa, Estonia's startups are currently no longer counted toward the country's annual immigration quota.

"But this regulation should be revised for other sectors as well," the minister continued. "Not infinitely, and not 'the more, the better,' but rather this matter should be deconstructed. I understand that it's a sensitive topic, but when we consider companies' big problems tday, then this is one of them."

According to Tammist, the first step would be to reassess Estonia's own resources and help those who are not there yet to enter the job market, such as older women.

Another issue discussed with leaders of the startup community was the taxation of options.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!