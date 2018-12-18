news

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Ministry of the Interior on Pikk Street in Central Tallinn.
The Ministry of the Interior on Pikk Street in Central Tallinn. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Next year, the Ministry of the Interior wants to split the annual immigration quota into two equal, six-month halves, issuing 657 residence permits through 30 June annd another 658 residence permits through the end of the year.

The immigration quota affects fewer and fewer people. Last year, for example, startup employees and founders were exempt from the quota; this year, top specialists paid at least double the national average wage were exempt as well.

Nonetheless, recent years have shown that the limit of just over 1,300 is maxed out fairly early on in the year already; this year, the quota was reached by April.

Next year, however, the Ministry of the Interior intends to split the quota into two equal parts. According to Eva Lillemäe, adviser at the ministry's Citizenship and Migration Policy Department, the plan is to issue 657 residence permits from the beginning of the year through 30 June, and another 658 through the end of the year.

"Splitting this into half a year at a time precludes the possibility that the granting of a residence permit for employment purposes is restricted within the first months of the year, because those employers who only later discover that they had the opportunity to book an appointment to submit their application and did not take advantage of it would be deprived of the opportunity," Ms Lillemäe explained. "But if this quota were divided up, timewise, they would have the opportunity in the second half of the year to recruit a foreigner."

PPA, ministries' proposed solutions different

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in October suggested further dividing the quota by sector, which would have made it possible to target and control immigration according to the needs of Estonia's economic environment.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, however, did not consider this necessary. Deputy Secretary General for Economic Development Viljar Lubi said that the ministry did not have enough information indicating that such a division would offer any relief to the market.

"We do not have a single very clear analysis indicating that this would in any way contribute to the economy," Mr Lubi said. "As a result, we were in a position where this could be interesting, but we aren't sure this would fix the issues that it is meant to fix."

The ministry official nonetheless stressed that Estonia should still foster working smart, which is why the Ministry of Economic Affairs proposed exempting all engineers and researchers, regardless of whether or not their income is twice the national average wage.

"There likely aren't very many such people, but outside of major cities, for example, the average wage is likely relatively competitive too," he added.

The Ministry of the Interior declined to comment on whether or not it agreed with this proposal by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. According to Ms. Lillemäe, the proposal requires thorough analysis.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiorministry of economic affairs and communicationsimmigration quotapolice and border guard boardresidence permits


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
10:45

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

09:47

Survey: Will in population to defend Estonia remains high

08:50

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

EU commission approves Estonia-Russia cross-border projects

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:32

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

17:25

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

16:39

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

16:10

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

15:21

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

14:17

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

13:30

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

12:22

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

12:09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

11:21

Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday

10:45

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

09:47

Survey: Will in population to defend Estonia remains high

08:50

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: