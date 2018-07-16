news

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia is to exempt high-level IT specialists from its immigration quota (picture is illustrative).
Estonia is to exempt high-level IT specialists from its immigration quota (picture is illustrative). Source: (European Parliament/Wikimedia Commons)
News

The latest amendments to the Aliens Act 1993, which are aimed at facilitating the arrival of high-level foreign specialists to work in Estonia and extending the maximum period of temporary employment, as well as introducing tougher measures to combat illegal employment, came in force on Sunday, 15 July.

"Estonia is clearly in competition for top-level specialists with other countries, and by exempting them [ie. the specialists] from the quota we will provide Estonian employers with an additional lever to make a contribution to the Estonian economy via their skilled workforce,'' said Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt, according to Ministry spokespersons.

''Thus far, an average of about 80 top-level specialists per year have been attracted to Estonia from abroad under the immigration quota. Devising smart and well thought-out solutions for attracting foreign labour will of course be ongoing," Mr. Anvelt reportedly added.

The minister has also made a proposal to the work group on immigration, which falls under the auspices of the Ministry of the Interior, to apply different minimum wage criteria for foreign labour depending on which sector of the economy they are working in.

Old system not flexible enough to reflect present day realities

"The present requirement to pay at least the Estonian average wage is not flexible if we think about the significant wage differences in different areas of activity,'' Mr. Anvelt explained.

''At the same time, it is important for a sector's average wage level to be agreed between representatives of the employers and the trade unions," he continued.

The amendment which came into effect on Sunday exempts specialists being paid at least two times the national gross average wage from the immigration quota.

Furthermore, the amendment extends the maximum term of short-term employment from the current nine months to one year. This latter change is aimed at enabling the labour market to react to changing conditions in a flexible manner, as well as to alleviate labour shortages in project-based fields of activity.

CEF A2 Estonian Language requirement

The same set of amendments introduces a requirement for third country nationals to have Estonian language skills at A2 level in the Common European Framework (which ranges from A1 the lowest to C2 at the highest) when extending their residence permit for the purpose of employment or seeking a new permit of this type.

This requirement is applied only to those whose residence permit is issued after the amendments have taken effect, ie. From Sunday, 15 July 2018; the language proficiency isn't to be tested immediately, but once the employees has been living in Estonia for five years (ie. In 2023 for those who are moving to Estonia under the scheme at the present time).

These amendments as a whole are both aimed at motivating employers in Estonia, as well as employees coming from third (ie. Non-EU) countries, to respect the Estonian employment law.

The maximum fine for a corporate employer employing any personnel illegally was raised tenfold, from €3,200 to €32,000, in an attempt to avert a situation where it pays employers to ignore the law if an ensuing fine is less than the tax bill of employing the personnel in question legally.

In addition, the amendments enable the removal of a tenderer from a public procurement procedure if the tenderer has been punished for the enabling of the violation of the conditions of the employment of a foreigner in Estonia, as well as the elimination from business of enterprises which consistently violate the law by illegally hiring foreigners.

The Estonian immigration quota on third country nationals was set at 1,315 for 2018, and was already met in early April this year.

The average gross monthly wage in Estonia in 2017 was €1,221 according to Statistics Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

ministry of the interiorandres anveltimmigration quota in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
15.07

Three men apprehended near Võru County border crossing

15.07

Former foreign minister Urmas Paet seeks clarification on PM's Trump faith

15.07

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

14.07

President affirms Estonian people's support for EU in Düsseldorf

14.07

Estonian Railways gets permission for Riisipere-Turba rail section

14.07

Parliamentary committees react to Brussels summit feedback

13.07

Rally Estonia takes place this weekend

13.07

EDF to purchase C90 disposable grenade launchers for €30 million

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia

11.07

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

Opinion
06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:16

Helsinki Summit underway, ERR Liveblogging event

14:41

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

13:52

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

12:35

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

11:19

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

10:22

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

09:26

Hundreds of young men would rather pay fine than serve conscription

05:41

Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

15.07

Three men apprehended near Võru County border crossing

15.07

Former foreign minister Urmas Paet seeks clarification on PM's Trump faith

15.07

President accepts Peace of Westphalia Prize on behalf of Estonia

15.07

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

14.07

President affirms Estonian people's support for EU in Düsseldorf

14.07

Estonian Railways gets permission for Riisipere-Turba rail section

14.07

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden to visit Naissaar island

14.07

Parliamentary committees react to Brussels summit feedback

13.07

Rally Estonia takes place this weekend

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

EDF to purchase C90 disposable grenade launchers for €30 million

13.07

Sven Sillar's law office searched in connection with Hubert Hirv case

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: