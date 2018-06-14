news

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota ({{commentsTotal}})

News
South Korean cybersecurity specialists. Photo is illustrative.
South Korean cybersecurity specialists. Photo is illustrative. Source: Lee Sang-hak/Yonhap/Reuters/Scanpix
News

The Riigikogu on Wednesday approved amendments to the Aliens Act that exclude top-level specialists from Estonia's annual immigration quota.

The government-initiated bill of amendments to the Aliens Act and other related laws was passed with 54 votes in favor, seven against and two abstentions, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.

"A top-level specialist is an alien with professional training to whom the Estonian employer must pay at least double the national gross average salary," explained Constitutional Committee member Helmut Hallemaa (Centre). "Currently, they are unable to come to Estonia due to the immigration quota being filled for several years running. At the same time, the local workforce does not meet the growing economy's needs."

The amendments also extend the maximum time of short-term employment from the current nine months to 12 months so as to ease the labor shortage caused by the cyclical nature of economic development.

According to Hallemaa, short-term employment on the basis of a temporary stay permit will not affect the composition of Estonia's population in the long term nor does it involve the need to integrate aliens into Estonian society.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

riigikoguimmigration quota


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
13.06

Pentagon reaffirms US commitment to allies 'ironclad'

13.06

Local councils IT security entirely inadequate, National Audit Office finds

12.06

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

12.06

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

12.06

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size

12.06

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit

BUSINESS
13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

12.06

Eesti Energia increases electricity production capacity from oil shale gas

11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) grew to 18%, while support for the two most popular parties, the opposition Reform and coalition Centre Party tied up again in June, it appears from the results of the nationwide survey commissioned by ERR's online news portal and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:49

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied

08:53

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota

13.06

Kaljulaid to work at University of Tartu Narva College while in town

13.06

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

13.06

Justice Minister withdraws personal data protection bill from Riigikogu

13.06

Ministry wants all kindergartens to be at least partially Estonian-speaking

13.06

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan

13.06

Gallery: Dutch king visits Tallinn's Old Town

13.06

Pentagon reaffirms US commitment to allies 'ironclad'

13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

13.06

Local councils IT security entirely inadequate, National Audit Office finds

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Gallery: Kaljulaid receives visiting Dutch king at Kadriorg

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

12.06

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

12.06

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: