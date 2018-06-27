news

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Though Estonia is about to beat Sweden in terms of employment, well ahead of Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania, jobs are distributed unevenly. More remote areas continue to struggle.
Though Estonia is about to beat Sweden in terms of employment, well ahead of Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania, jobs are distributed unevenly. More remote areas continue to struggle. Source: ERR
Business

Employment is currently high in Estonia, with 72% of 15-74-year-olds employed. According to the Bank of Estonia, that number is expected to increase to 73% next year. At the same time, this doesn't mean that everyone who wants to work is able to find a job, Peep Peterson of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation told ERR.

Estonia's current situation is close to full employment, with 72% of Estonian residents of working age actually employed. If the Bank of Estonia's forecasts should turn out to be accurate, employment will increase further to 73% in 2019 and 2020, at which point Estonia would surpass Sweden in terms of this important economic statistic.

According to the central bank's vice president, Ülo Kaasik, not a lot of resources are left. "The current pressure will continue, as given the current state of the economy companies are rather looking to hire more people," Kaasik said on Tuesday.

Though he also sees a divide between the skill sets required by businesses, and those actually available on Estonia's labour market. Should there be negative economic developments, this would likely be felt, Kaasik added.

The Estonian Employers' Confederation estimates that there are still some 12-13,000 jobs available, for many of which talent from abroad would have to be hired, though this has recently slowed down, analyst at the confederation, Raul Aron, told ERR on Tuesday.

"Thankfully the government has made it easier to include top-level specialists, but forecasts expect the number of short-term employees from abroad to triple this year, which shows that the demand for labour is indeed very high," Aron said.

The positive statistics don't necessarily mean that everybody who wants work is able to get a job, chairman of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation, Peep Peterson cautions.

"The problem is that the Bank of Estonia also forecasts 8% percent unemployment for next year, which is pretty high. If we also consider that in Tartu and Harju County unemployment is lower, this means that somewhere in the country people are in dire straits. Estonia still needs more jobs, especially in Ida-Viru County, on Saaremaa, and in South Estonia," Peterson pointed out.

Peterson added that an additional issue is that the Unemployment Insurance Fund currently mostly offers jobs close to the minimum salary, which is an income level few are ready to settle for these days.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

unemploymentbank of estoniaestonian employers' confederationpeep petersonemploymentestonian trade union confederation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
26.06

Ruhnu business-owner: Ferry service disruption quite the blow

26.06

Estonia joins Macron's European Intervention Initiative

25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

25.06

Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

25.06

Luik to attend EU foreign, defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg

25.06

Average state exam scores not enough to qualify for University of Tartu

25.06

Midsummer night relatively uneventful for Rescue Board

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

BUSINESS
26.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

26.06

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

25.06

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

25.06

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

25.06

Scientists: Farming in Estonia to get more difficult

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

Estonia: Construction work at Tallinn harbour D terminal to start Monday

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:37

Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

09:49

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

08:53

Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

26.06

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

26.06

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

26.06

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

26.06

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

26.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

26.06

Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

26.06

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

26.06

Ruhnu business-owner: Ferry service disruption quite the blow

26.06

Estonia joins Macron's European Intervention Initiative

25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

25.06

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

25.06

Gallery: Gaudeamus festival brings over 4,000 Baltic performers to Tartu

25.06

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: