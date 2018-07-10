news

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The number of registered unemployed in Estonia totaled 29,489 as of the end of June, marking an increase of 0.12% on year and accounting for 4.5% of the total workforce from age 16 through the retirement age.

Of the registered unemployed, 9,556 people, or 32%, were persons with limited capacity for work. The share of persons with limited capacity for work among unemployed persons rose by 7.6% on year, it appears from figures published by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

Not taking into account persons with limited capacity for work, the number of jobless residents declined by 3.2% year over year to 19,933.

The rate of registered unemployment remained highest in Ida-Viru County at 8.6%. Unemployment was lowest, meanwhile, in Hiiu County at 3.3%. In Harju County and Tallinn, the June unemployment rate was 3.5%.

During the month, 3,028 people, including 738 persons with limited capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of the EUIF.

Thus far this year, residents of Estonia have on 809 occasions embarked on a continued education program sponsored by the EUIF and meant for people currently in employment, most of whom began a language study program. In the formal adult education system, the biggest numbers of adults began studies with the goal of obtaining a qualification in a health- or social welfare-related profession. Support for the acquisition of formal education within the adult education system is provided by the EUIF to people lacking professional education and who graduated from their most recent tier formal education more than five years ago.

The EUIF also provides such support to people who graduated from their latest tier of formal education, including tertiary education, at least 15 years ago. Support is available to people embarking on a training program in a profession where more workers than are available at present will be needed in the future.

During the month of June, 4,672 new offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF. The EUIF had a total of 10,701 jobs on offer during the month. The biggest portion of the jobs on offer — 24% — were for unskilled workers, followed by skilled workers and craftsmen with 21%, and service and sales personnel with 20%.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

Kristina Kallas, one of the leaders of political initiative Estonia 200, affirmed on Monday that establishing a party is not the group's primary aim, and that they will consider it only if by the end of the summer they have at least 15% support in voter surveys.

