May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

As of the end of May, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 29,779, marking an increase of 0.8% on year and accounting for 4.6% of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age.

Of the registered unemployed, 9,623 people, or 32%, were persons with limited capacity for work. The share of persons with limited capacity for work among unemployed persons rose by 4.0% on year, it appears from figures published by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

The rate of registered unemployment continued to be the highest in Ida-Viru County with 9%. Unemployment was lowest in Harju County with 3.5%. Unskilled workers made up the biggest part of the registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 22% of the total, ahead of skilled workers and craftsmen at 18% and service and sales personnel at 17%.

During the month 5,460 new offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF, 71% of which through the e-EUIF, which was 12% more than in April. The Unemployment Insurance Fund had a total of 11,670 jobs on offer during the month. The biggest portion of jobs on offer were for unskilled workers (24% of offers), service and sales personnel (23%), and skilled workers and craftsmen (20%).

During the month, 4,637 people, including 1,110 persons with limited capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of the EUIF.

Statistics Estonia announced in mid-May that the unemployment rate in Estonia in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 1.2% to 6.8% as previously inactive persons started seeking work. The estimated number of unemployed persons was 47,400, which is 9,000 more than in the first quarter of 2017.