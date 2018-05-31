Estonia only EU state where unemployment grows in April

Estonia was the only country in the EU in which unemployment grew on year in April, increasing from 5.3 to 5.6%.

Overall unemployment in the EU remained at 7.1% compared to March and fell by 0.7% compared to April 2017, it can be seen from data released by Eurostat.

In the eurozone, employment decreased by 0.1% on month and 0.7% on year to 8.5%.

The lowest unemployment rate in the EU was registered in the Czech Republic at 2.2%, followed by Malta and Germany at 3 and 3.4%, respectively. The highest unemployment rates, meanwhile, were registered in Spain and Greece at 15.9 and 20.8%, respectively, data on which is sent to Eurostat with a two-month delay.