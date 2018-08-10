July registered unemployment at 4.6%

As of the end of July, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia totalled 29,992, marking an increase of 1.3% on year and accounting to 4.6% of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age.

Of the registered unemployed, 9,626 people, or 32%, were persons with limited capacity for work. The share of persons with limited capacity for work among the unemployed rose by 7% on year, it appears from figures published by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

The rate of registered unemployment remained highest in Ida-Viru County at 8.6%. Unemployment, meanwhile, was lowest in Saare County at 3.1%.

Last month, more than 4,500 new offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF, bringing the total to nearly 10,000.

During the month, more than 3,300 people, including 814 persons with limited capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of the EUIF.