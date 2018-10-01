Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average

Estonia's unemployment rate remains below both the eurozone and the EU28 average, a comparison of data published by Eurostat on Monday shows.

The report cites data for Estonia from July, according to which the unemployment rate was 5.3%, on par with Luxembourg and Slovenia.

Among EU member states, the lowest unemployment rates in August 2018 were recorded in the Czech Republic at 2.5%, and Germany and Poland, both at 3.4%. The highest unemployment rates, meanwhile, were observed in Greece at 19.1% in June, and Spain at 15.2%.

The unemployment rate in Lithuania was 6.2% and in Latvia, 7.4%.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.8% in August 2018, stable compared to the previous month and down from 7.5% in August 2017. The euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% this August, down from 8.2% in July 2018 and 9% in August 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since November 2008.

The youth unemployment rate was 12.7% in Estonia in July, and 8.4% in Latvia and 12.2% in Lithuania in August.

In August 2018, the youth unemployment rate was 14.8% in the EU28 and 16.6% in the euro area. The lowest rates were observed in Germany at 6.2%, the Czech Republic at 6.3%, and the Netherlands at 7.7%, while the highest rates were recorded in Greece at 39.1% in June 2018, Spain at 33.6%, and Italy at 31.0%.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!