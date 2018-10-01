news

Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
The unemployment rate in Spain was nearly three times higher than in Estonia, according to Eurostat data.
Business

Estonia's unemployment rate remains below both the eurozone and the EU28 average, a comparison of data published by Eurostat on Monday shows.

The report cites data for Estonia from July, according to which the unemployment rate was 5.3%, on par with Luxembourg and Slovenia.

Among EU member states, the lowest unemployment rates in August 2018 were recorded in the Czech Republic at 2.5%, and Germany and Poland, both at 3.4%. The highest unemployment rates, meanwhile, were observed in Greece at 19.1% in June, and Spain at 15.2%.

The unemployment rate in Lithuania was 6.2% and in Latvia, 7.4%.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.8% in August 2018, stable compared to the previous month and down from 7.5% in August 2017. The euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% this August, down from 8.2% in July 2018 and 9% in August 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since November 2008.

The youth unemployment rate was 12.7% in Estonia in July, and 8.4% in Latvia and 12.2% in Lithuania in August.

In August 2018, the youth unemployment rate was 14.8% in the EU28 and 16.6% in the euro area. The lowest rates were observed in Germany at 6.2%, the Czech Republic at 6.3%, and the Netherlands at 7.7%, while the highest rates were recorded in Greece at 39.1% in June 2018, Spain at 33.6%, and Italy at 31.0%.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

unemploymenteurostat


FEATURE
