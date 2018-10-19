news

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street.
The number of registered unemployed in Estonia totalled 29,600 in the third quarter of 2018, accounting for 4.5% of the total workforce from age 16 to the retirement age.

Of the unemployed, approximately 32% were unemployed persons with a reduced capacity for work. The number of employed persons to begin studies or participate in training with the support of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) has increased significantly this year, Töötukassa said.

In the third quarter of 2018, approximately 800 people began training aimed at working people. Most of the participants are people from Ida-Viru County and Harju County. Estonian language studies were the most popular; other sought-after classes were in the field of social work, forestry and the wood industry.

Töötukassa in the third quarter mediated on average 5,100 vacancies, which is 3% less than in the same quarter the year before. The largest number of jobs on offer was for unskilled workers, skilled workers and craftsmen, and device and machinery operators.

Compared to 2017, the share of device and machinery operator vacancies has increased notably this year, while the share of jobs for skilled workers and craftsmen has also increased somewhat. According to Töötukassa's occupation barometer, these are fields where workers are lacking the most. Also still very welcome to the labour market are forest truck drivers as well as IT-specialists, for example.

Töötukassa supports preparation for trades that, according to employers and experts, are more needed and do not have a sufficient amount of workers. Free training is offered to people who lack a professional education or who are above 50 years of age.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

