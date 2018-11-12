October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia totalled 29,759 at the end of October, making up 4.6% of the total workforce from age 16 to the retirement age.

6,237 newly unemployed persons were registered in October. The total increased compared to the previous month, as the September unemployment rate was 4.4%, it appears from figures published by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).

Statistics indicate that the number of registered unemployed has increased slightly on year, having grown by 0.4% on year from 29,626 in October 2017. Compared to September 2018, the figure increased by 2.9%.

Valga County had the highest unemployment last month at 8.3%, and unemployment was lowest in Saare County at 3.1%.

Of the registered unemployed, one third were persons with reduced capacity for work. While the number of registered unemployed has remained the same compared to the previous year, the share of persons with reduced capacity for work among unemployed persons rose by 0.6% on year.

Last month, more than 4,500 new offers were added to the job offers available via Töötukassa, bringing thetotal number of jobs on offer to 9,500. Over the course of the month, more than 3,200 people, including 700 persons with reduced capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of Töötukassa.

Interest in training courses aimed at employed people remained high in October. With the support of the employer's training grant, 178 employees took up learning Estonian, while 450 employed persons started courses with the Töötukassa's training card.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered with Töötukassa.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!