news

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Ministry Building at Suur Ameerika 1 in Tallinn, where several ministries are located including the Ministry of Finance.
The Ministry Building at Suur Ameerika 1 in Tallinn, where several ministries are located including the Ministry of Finance. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Estonia has reached the end of its labour supply amongst the unemployed, according to the finance ministry.

"No swift mitigation can be expected for the shortage of labour as unemployment is relatively low as it is, and the decrease of working age population will further enhance it. This means that businesses will need to take into consideration that in the future they will have to get by with fewer people if they intend to expand or reorganize their activity," said Erki Lõhmuste, analyst at the Ministry of Finance, on the release of the latest employment figures.

The labour force survey, published by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday indicated that the number of employed persons in the third quarter of 2018 remained unchanged year-on-year (y-o-y) at 666,600.

Low unemployment

Similarly, there had been no significant change in unemployment, which remains at 5.2%, he said [though the unemployment insurance fund, the EUIF, puts the figure of registered unemployed at 4.6%-ed.].

Whilst the unemployment rate is thus hardly negligible, the proportion of newly-unemployed persons has grown over the past six months. At the same time, within the employed sector of the population, a large number of individual entrepreneurs has emerged whilst the number of payroll employees has fallen by 3,200 y-o-y, according to Mr Lõhmuste.

This is part of a longer trend for a fall in the proportion of salaried employed persons since the economic crisis of 10 years ago, Mr Lõhmuste said, which is now at 89% compared with around 92% pre-crisis.

More part-time workers

The proportion of full-time to part-time employment has also shifted, in favour of the latter, Mr Lõhmuste added.

In conclusion, he said, the petering out of employment in conditions of moderate economic growth such as being experienced at present might suggest that the 'reserve' workforce was almost depleted.

"Among working age people, employment is at a historical high of 68% which is one of the highest in the EU. We still have some way to go to become one of those with the lowest unemployment, but the shortage of workforce, being voiced by entrepreneurs increasingly, indicates that finding additional employees is no longer possible at the same conditions as earlier," he added.

Mr Lõhmuste's findings echoed statements made by the Bank of Estonia on Tuesday, that the job market is an employees' one, and particularly active, with around 7% of the workforce changing its workplace in each of the first three quarters of 2018, meaning employers are having to provide higher wages and better conditions to attract staff. A greater number of older people are in employment too, according to recent Statistics Estonia research

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniaehiffinance ministryunemployment in estoniajob market in estonialabour market in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:57

Mikser: Estonia's independence a foreign policy success story

13.11

Estonian political parties and policies from a 'Western' viewpoint: Part 1

13.11

Biodiversity Party to file registration papers this week

13.11

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

13.11

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

13.11

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13.11

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

13.11

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:04

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

17:22

Supreme Court decision on Savisaar case before year end

16:17

Prime Minister: Stance on UN compact revealed on Thursday

15:34

Two former Reform MPs join Centre

13:42

State budget needs rationalisation but not cuts, says prime minister

12:32

Elering CEO: Electricity prices not too high, but rather too low for us

11:38

Estonian tax and customs officials bust 28kg of marijuana

10:42

Riigikogu president on official visit to Israel

10:20

EKRE's top candidates for 2019 elections more or less in place

09:52

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

08:57

Mikser: Estonia's independence a foreign policy success story

13.11

Estonian political parties and policies from a 'Western' viewpoint: Part 1

13.11

Biodiversity Party to file registration papers this week

13.11

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

13.11

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

13.11

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13.11

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

13.11

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: