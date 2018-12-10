news

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The number of registered unemployed in Estonia totalled 30,366 as of the end of November, accounting for 4.7% of the total number of workforce from age 16 to the retirement age. The unemployment rate remained steady on year.

5,700 newly unemployed persons registereded with the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) in November. Valga County had the highest unemployment rate last month at 8.5%, while unemployment was lowest in Hiiu County at 3.3%, it appears from figures published by Töötukassa.

In the past few months, unemployment has steadily been highest in Valga County, while Saare County has been the county to see the lowest rate of registered unemployment. Last month, the latter was replaced by Hiiu County.

Of the registered unemployed, 9,900, or one third, were persons with reduced capacity for work. The share of persons with reduced capacity for work among unemployed persons rose by 1% on year.

In November 2018, more than 4,000 new job offers were added to those available viia Töötukassa, bringing the total last month to 8,400.

During last month, some 3,000 people, including 655 persons with reduced capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of Töötukassa.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of persons who have registered as unemployed with Töötukassa.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

EKRE chairman Mart Helme.

EKRE calls on Pro Patria to tie budget votes to abandoning migration pact

Chairman of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme has called on Helir-Valdor Seeder, chairman of junior coalition member Pro Patria to tie the latter's support for the state budget bill to a decision by the government not to support joining the UN Global Compact on Migration.

