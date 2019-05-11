April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

As of the end of April, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia totaled 31,687, accounting for 4.8 percent of the total workforce between the ages of 16 and the retirement age.

Compared with April 2018, unemployment declined by 0.1 percent. The number of newly unemployed persons registered in April was 4,887, compared with 5,205 in March, it appears from figures published by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).

At the end of April, the rate of registered unemployment was highest in Ida-Viru County at 8.9 percent, followed by Valga County at 8.2 percent and Põlva County at 6.6 percent. The lowest rates of unemployment were registered in Hiiu County at 2.9 percent, and Saare County at 3.5 percent.

Of the registered unemployed, 10,082 people, or nearly one third, were persons with reduced capacity for work.

As of the end of April, the total number of job offers available via Töötukassa was 10,674, and the number of positions yet to be filled stood at 5,907.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered as jobless with Töötukassa.