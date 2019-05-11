ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Vaksali Street in Tartu.
An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Vaksali Street in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Economy

As of the end of April, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia totaled 31,687, accounting for 4.8 percent of the total workforce between the ages of 16 and the retirement age.

Compared with April 2018, unemployment declined by 0.1 percent. The number of newly unemployed persons registered in April was 4,887, compared with 5,205 in March, it appears from figures published by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).

At the end of April, the rate of registered unemployment was highest in Ida-Viru County at 8.9 percent, followed by Valga County at 8.2 percent and Põlva County at 6.6 percent. The lowest rates of unemployment were registered in Hiiu County at 2.9 percent, and Saare County at 3.5 percent.

Of the registered unemployed, 10,082 people, or nearly one third, were persons with reduced capacity for work.

As of the end of April, the total number of job offers available via Töötukassa was 10,674, and the number of positions yet to be filled stood at 5,907.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered as jobless with Töötukassa.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

unemploymentestonian unemployment insurance fund


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10.05

Mobile-ID service restored after day of disruptions

09.05

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

09.05

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

09.05

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development adviser

09.05

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

09.05

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

09.05

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

09.05

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call

Opinion
11:13

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

Business
08.05

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

08.05

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

08.05

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

08.05

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

08.05

Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:21

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

14:09

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

11:13

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

European People's Party president visits Estonia as guest of Isamaa

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

10.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections Updated

10.05

President of Georgia to visit Estonia next week

10.05

Mobile-ID service restored after day of disruptions

10.05

ERR in Sibiu: Struggle ahead for top EU jobs

10.05

March imports up 8 percent, imports 5 percent on year

10.05

Swedbank economist: Positive net migration won't solve labor shortage

09.05

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

09.05

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

09.05

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development adviser

09.05

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

09.05

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: