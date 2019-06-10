May registered unemployment steady on year at 4.6 percent

As of the end of May, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia totaled 30,235, making up 4.6 percent of the total workforce between age 16 and the retirement age. Thus, registered unemployment remained steady on year last month.

A total of 4,787 newly unemployed persons registered with the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) last month, down slightly from 4,817 in May 2018, it appears from figures published by Töötukassa.

As of the end of May, the registered unemployment rate was highest in Ida-Viru County at 8.7 percent, followed by Valga County at 8.1 percent, and Põlva County at 6.1 percent. The lowest rates of unemployment, meanwhile, were registered in Hiiu and Saare Counties, at 2.8 and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Of the registered unemployed, 9,697 people, or nearly one third, were persons with a reduced capacity for work.

Last month, the total number of job offers available via Töötukassa totaled 11,093, while the number of unfilled positions stood at 6,006 at the end of May.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered as unemployed with Töötukassa.

