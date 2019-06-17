ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR
Loostrimets, site of Tallinn's iconic TV tower, remains both Tallinn and Estonia's highest-paid district, by gross monthly wage average.
Loostrimets, site of Tallinn's iconic TV tower, remains both Tallinn and Estonia's highest-paid district, by gross monthly wage average. Source: Google Maps
Average gross monthly incomes were highest in central Tallinn, principally in Kadriorg and the adjacent district of Pirita and lowest in Lasnamäe, according to recent research from Statistics Estonia. However Lasnamäe's figures were higher than many districts nationwide.

Kadriorg, and the districts of Kloostrimets and Lepiku, in Pirita, had the highest average monthly income, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Average monthly gross wages were higher than the national figure of €1,234 in seven of the capital's eight districts, and highest in the city center and in Pirita, at over €1,600, the data says.

However in Lasnamäe, average monthly earnings are around €100 below the national average.

As noted, Kloostrimets (€2,097 per month), Lepiku (€1,940) and Kadriorg (€1,933) enjoyed the highest overall averages even given their differences in land use and residence types. Lepiku is a mostly newly-built residential area, Kadriorg is a mixture of old and new, as is Kloostrimets, with the established residential buildings there surrounding Tallinn Botanical Gardens.

Residents in these three distructs have an above average incidence of higher education, it is reported. Lepiku and Kadriorg have younger-than-average residents, with a considerable number of families with children, and a lower proportion of elderly residents.

Although the lowest income areas were Lasnamäe and also North Tallinn, according to the data, there are pockets of settlements which exceed the national average.

These are principally districts closest to the centre – the Kalamaja, Kelmiküla and Pelgulinn areas of North Tallinn, and the Paevälja, Uuslinn, Kurepõllu and Loopealse districts of Lasnamäe, which are all effectively sandwiched between Kadriorg and Pirita in any case.

Conversely, the Paljassaare and Sitsi regions of north Tallinn, and the Väo district of Lasnamäe, have the lowest gross monthly incomes, according to the data.

These districts are characterized by a lower proportion of people with higher education, a high proportion of non-Estonians and an aging population, all demographics which tend towards lower incomes.

The commuter belt just outside Tallinn also boasts, perhaps unsurprisingly, higher-than-average incomes. Peetri, in Rae municipality, recorded a gross monthly average of €1,941, with Neeme in the Jõelähtme municipality on €1,828 per month and Pringi, in the Viimsi municipality, coming in at €1,811.

National picture

Nationwide, few districts came close to Tallinn, with Kambja municipality, just south of Tartu city, being one exception at €1,321.

Tartu city itself recorded a monthly average of €1,250, the island of Vormsi, €1,301, and Pärnu city €1,090 per month.

Figures as low as €925 per month (Narva city, in eastern Estonia) and €983 (Valga municipality, in southeast Estonia) were also recorded.

Readers with Estonian can check the interactive map for the whole of Estonia here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

