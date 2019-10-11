September registered unemployment at 4.8 percent

As of the end of September, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia totaled 31,101, accounting for 4.8 percent of the country's total workforce between the age of 16 and the retirement age.

6,204 newly unemployed persons registered with Töötukassa in September, up from 5,691 in September 2018, it appears from figures published by Töötukassa.

At the end of September, the registered unemployment rate was highest in Ida-Viru County at 8.8 percent, followed by Valga County at 7.6, Põlva County at 5.9 and Võru County at 5.8 percent. The lowest unemployment rates, meanwhile, were registered in Hiiu County at 2.6, Jõgeva County at 3.5, and Viljandi and Saare Counties at 3.6 percent each.

Of the registered unemployed, 9,614 people, or nearly one third, were persons with reduced capacity for work.

A total of 9,031 job offers were available via Töötukassa last month, with 5,144 positions yet to be filled as of the end of the month.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered as jobless with Töötukassa.

