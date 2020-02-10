January registered unemployment up to 5.6 percent

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street,
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street, Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
As of the end of January, a total of 36,721 people were registered as unemployed in Estonia, accounting for 5.6 percent of the total workforce from age 16 through the retirement age. This figure was up by 0.5 percentage points compared with the previous month.

The number of newly unemployed persons registered in January increased by 0.3 percentage points on month, and from 7,333 in January 2019 to 7,648 this January. The number of newly unemployed persons in December 2019 stood at 5,334, it appears from figures published by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).

The unemployment rate last month was highest in Ida-Viru County at 10.7, followed by Valga County at 8.5 percent, Põlva County at 7.1 percent and Võru and Pärnu Counties at 6.6 percent each.

Unemployment remained lowest in Hiiu County at 3.2 percent, followed by Viljandi County at 4.4 percent and Jõgeva, Saare and Harju Counties at 4.6 percent.

Of the registered unemployed, 10,538, or 28.7 percent, were persons with reduced capacity for work.

This January, 5,952 new offers were added to the job offers available via Töötukassa. The total number of job offers available at the end of the month stood at 3,581.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

unemploymentunemployment insurance fund
