ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Unemployment increased in third quarter ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

There was an increase in the amount of registered unemployed people in Estonia during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period the year before.

The number of registered unemployed people in Estonia was 31,487 in the third quarter of 2019, defined as July, August and September. This is up 4.8 percent of the total number of the workforce from the age 16 to retirement age.

In the third quarter of last year, registered unemployed persons made up 4.5 percent of the total number of workforce, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

The number of those who had registered as unemployed, whose work ability has not decreased, increased most. In the third quarter, the rate of registered unemployment was highest in Ida-Viru County with 9 percent and lowest in Hiiumaa with 2.7 percent.

In the third quarter, the amount of people whose last employment ended due to the conclusion of a service provision agreement was slightly higher among newly unemployed persons than in the same period the year before.

The share of those who left work due to lay-offs is also slightly higher among the newly unemployed of this year's third quarter than those of the same period last year.

The number of newly unemployed persons registered in the third quarter was approximately 17,800, which is eight percent more than the year before.

With the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, approximately 11,800 people started work or entrepreneurship in the third quarter, including some 2,500 people with reduced capacity for work. The number of people who started work was four percent lower than in the third quarter of the previous year.

In the third quarter, the Unemployment Insurance Fund mediated an average of over 4,600 vacancies every day.  The highest number of vacancies on offer by the Unemployment Insurance Fund in the third quarter were for service and sales workers and unskilled workers.

The greatest decline compared with the third quarter of last year was seen in vacancies on offer for equipment and machinery operators, compilers and unskilled workers. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

unemployment


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:51

Unemployment increased in third quarter

15:14

High support among Estonians for reaching 2050 climate neutrality goal

14:37

Paper: Tallinn plans to restrict use of leaf blowers on streets

14:05

Kaljulaid to attend throne ascension ceremony of new Japanese emperor

13:29

Statistics: Construction prices increase after labor costs rise

13:03

Immunization coverage could be improved by training teachers, say doctors

12:28

Tallinn delays new bus routes due to lack of drivers

12:06

Reinsalu: NATO Article 5 works 'unconditionally' despite Syria escalation

11:41

Kanepi rises in women's tennis WTA rankings

11:06

EKRE members, supporters crash LGBT event in Pärnu

10:32

Ministry of Culture rejects Narva mayor's request to co-finance new piano

10:04

Paper: Returns on voluntary pension schemes in Estonia lowest in Europe

09:46

Opposition to continue boycott of prime minister during Question Time

09:07

Gallery: Snap exercise Okas ended on Sunday

08:35

Two young Finns found dead on Tallink cruise ship

20.10

Estonian minister greets Finnish, Hungarian colleagues on Finno-Ugric Day

20.10

First component for AI-based applications reaches source code repository

20.10

National EMN contact point to be relocated to Academy of Security Sciences

20.10

Estonia to financially support democracy in Eastern Europe, Central Asia

20.10

UK should hold new referendum, says Estonian MEP

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: