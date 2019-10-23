Municipal scheme brings nearly 600 young people back to work or education

A social ministry initiative has helped local municipalities find educational places or jobs for close to 600 young people since its inception in spring 2018.

The Youth Guarantee Support System (YGSS) identifies and support young people who are excluded from education and the labor market, according to a social ministry press release. It is part of a broader employment and education initiative under the social ministry's guidance, with information (in English) here.

The scheme helps municipalities to identify and better support young people in the 16-26 age bracket who are not in education or employment who for whatever reason are excluded from the labor market or education and who want help.

Social workers contact the target group by email and phone to establish if they currently need help, with collaboration with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa), educational institutions, youth organizations and other bodies helping to find the best solutions, according to the press release.

The process involves surveying periods, of which there have been four so far.

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Centre) noted that social and health issues often put up obstacles to returning to education or the labor market. The initiative also helped those in need or their families admit an issue existed in the first place, he said.

"Municipal social workers have been reaching out to young people with the result that they are getting help that they could not have found under their own steam," Kiik said.

"These are young people who, due to more serious health problems, have been excluded from education and the labor market and are often unaware of access to care. Through constant contact and assistance, young people or their relatives are increasingly willing to admit that help is really needed," Kiik continued.

68 municipalities have used the YGSS at least once across the four surveys, with 22 municipalities using the scheme consistently, it is reported. Recently seven municipalities signed up to the scheme who hadn't used it before.

This leaves just 11 municipalities who have never used the YGSS. The ministry is encouraging them to apply.

The YGSS info along with plenty of other advice in English on work, education, employers' and entrepreneurs' advice is available here.

