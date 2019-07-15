ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Unemployment slightly up on year to Q2 2019, down on previous quarter ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Vaksali Street in Tartu.
An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Vaksali Street in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The number of registered unemployed increased year-on-year (y-o-y) to the second quarter of 2019, though falling compared with the previous quarter, Baltic News Service reports.

Registered unemployment in Q2 2019 was reported at 30,754, or 4.7 percent of the total workforce, representing a 1 percent rise y-o-y, according to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).

Unemployed persons with a reduced work ability accounted for around a third (9,788) of total registered unemployed, a figure unchanged from Q2 2018, meaning the y-o-y rise came solely from those with full work ability, BNS reports.

Around half of those registered unemployed (15,160) in Q2 2019 were newly-unemployed.

Breakdown

Ida-Viru County saw the highest rate of registered unemployment, at 8.8 percent, and Hiiu County the lowest, at 2.8 percent.

Töötukassa helped 12,681 people find employment or start a business, including around 3,000 people with reduced capacity for work, during Q2 2019, BNS reports.

The organization mediated in an average of over 5,400 vacancies per day.

The number of vacancies declined by 10 percent y-o-y as a whole, and 8 percent with workplace vacancies located within Estonia.

Service staff, sales positions and unskilled labor were the sectors with the largest numbers of job vacancies, according to BNS.

Working age is defined as from 16 to retirement age in Töötukassa's figures.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

unemployment insurance fundtöötukassaestonian economyunemployment in estonia


