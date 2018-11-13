news

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Construction work in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
Construction work in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Around 7% of employees in Estonia voluntarily changed jobs every quarter so far this year, according to Bank of Estonia economist Rasmus Kattai.

This means, according to Mr Kattai, that around one in four employees will have switched workplace this year so far, although he did not state whether the 7% in each quarter constituted unique individuals or, in some cases, the same individual changing employment more than once in the year.

Nevertheless, the rate of turnover is the highest reported in Estonia for decades and is viewed as a positive sign of economic growth. Demand for products and services both for domestic and foreign markets is increasing, the bank says, something which prompts companies to hire more people in order to meet.

Even exceeding earlier boom times

''Since employment is negligible now [not strictly true, registered unemployment stands at around 4.5% at present–ed.], companies are having to attract people who are currently employed, usually via better wages, making the current workforce larger than ever,'' Mr Kattai continued.

''Even during the last boom period [of the early-mid 2000s–ed.] when stories circulated about construction workers sort of being picked up in bulk from a 'builders' shop', the job market was not as frenetic as today's; one can only speculate on what the situation would look like if there were no labour migration to alleviate shortages,'' he said.

Construction workers from countries such as Ukraine are quite a common feature in Estonia at present.

In any case, the onus is on companies to provide both better wages and conditions. This wage-chasing is also a factor behind growing average wages in recent times, something which changes in the tax system has not so far affected, said Mr Kattai.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

bank of estoniaestonian economysalaries in estoniaunemployment in estoniaestonian job marketwages in estoniaconstruction in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

SDE unveils top candidates list

12.11

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

Culture
2019 Elections
Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

Political party Estonia 200 on Tuesday stated it was of the opinion that the Estonian government has to add its own political declaration to the UN's Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration that would clearly establish that the framework would not create for Estonia new legally binding international responsibilities in connection with migration.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:12

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

15:40

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

14:36

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13:21

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

12:28

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

11:50

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

10:54

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US

10:11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

09:08

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

12.11

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord Updated

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: