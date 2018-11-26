Construction volume increases in third quarter

According to Statistics Estonia, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the total production of Estonian construction enterprises domestically as well as abroad increased by 16%. Taking into account only the Estonian construction market, construction volume increased by 18%.

In the third quarter of 2018, the production value of construction enterprises amounted to €863 million, of which the production value of building construction amounted to €527 million and the production value of civil engineering to €336 million. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, the volume of building construction increased by 13% and the value of civil engineering by 22%.

Building construction contributed the most to the growth of the domestic construction market. Compared to the same period of the previous year, construction volume increased in new building construction as well as repair and reconstruction work. Growth was supported also by the increasing value in civil engineering.

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries decreased by 7% compared to the third quarter of 2017, mainly on account of the smaller volume of building construction. The construction volume in foreign countries accounted for 6% of the total, while the share in the same period a year ago was 8%.

According to the Register of Construction Works, in the third quarter 1,395 buildings were completed, which is 85 fewer than in the same period a year ago. The majority of completed buildings are in Tallinn, followed by the rural municipalities in the vicinity of Tallinn as well as in Tartu County.

Building permits were granted for the construction of 1,673 buildings, which is 4% less than in the third quarter of 2017. The most popular type of building was the block of flats.

The number of completed non-residential buildings amounted to 206, with a total useful floor area of 305,000 square metres. These are primarily new industrial and storage premises. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, both the useful floor area as well as the volume of completed non‑residential buildings increased.

