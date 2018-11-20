Nearly €35 million to be invested in Estonian-Russian border areas

The financing agreement of the Estonia-Russia cross-border cooperation programme now signed by both countries will see altogether €34.2 million invested in the two countries' respective border areas.

"The programme's preparation time has been long, but the effort has not been in vain," Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) said in a press release. "It will now be possible to start entering into support agreements, which will be of great benefit to the Estonian border regions in particular."

Sizeable construction and development works have previously been carried out at the border crossing points of Narva and Ivangorod with the support of the Estonia-Latvia-Russia cross-border cooperation programme, the minister highlighted, adding that a section of road between Värska and the Pskov-Caves Monastery has been reconstructed as well. "We will continue with developing border areas," he said.

According to the minister, the plan this time is to use programme support to invest in the development work of the Luhamaa-Shumilkino border crossing point as well as further develop the network of small ports along Lake Peipus.

"Lake Peipus is divided in half by the border of two countries, and we must jointly take care of the cleanliness of the lake," Mäggi said. "This is why money will be allocated from the programme for installing effluent treatment plants in Pskov Oblast. In addition, a section of the Saatse-Krupa road will be repaired, and the promenades and castles of Narva and Ivangorod will be fixed up."

Support from Europe, Russia, Estonia

The goal of the Estonia-Russia 2014-2020 cross-border cooperation programme is to promote regional economic and social development. Other goals include improving the joint environment, healthcare as well as security.

Support from the European Regional Development Fund to the Estonia-Russia program totals €16.8 million, to which another €8.4 million from the budget of the Russian Federation and €9 million from the state budget of Estonia will be added.

