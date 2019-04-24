ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Pskov, known in Estonian as Pihkva.
Pskov, known in Estonian as Pihkva. Source: (Sputnik/Scanpix)
News

The Russian government has received a proposal from Pskov Oblast Governor Mikhail Vedernikov seeking to introduce a three-day visa freedom period for foreign tourists within the governor's area of administration.

According to calculations by Pskov officials, this measure would increase the flow of tourism from neighbouring Estonia and Latvia threefold, said Olga Kachnova, chairwoman of the oblast's tourism committee.

Tourists are hindered by how expensive Russian visas are, which is why Pskov is interested in both issuing electronic visas to foreigners as well as implementing a three-day visa freedom for visitors to Pskov Oblast, Ms Kachnova explained.

"Very many Latvian and Estonian residents are prepared to visit us, but the visa costs two or three times as much as the entire trip to Pskov," she highlighted. "A single-entry visa currently costs €80; this is a significant barrier."

In 2018, Pskov Oblast was visited by approximately one million excursion and 400,000 individual tourists. Of these 1.4 million tourists, one tenth were visitors from abroad.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiavisastourismvisa freedompskov


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
23.04

Incoming IT minister caught driving both speeding and with trace alcohol Updated

23.04

Tuesday rock concert sees British Apache and Wildcat helicopter fly-past

23.04

President green-lights coalition for Wednesday Updated

23.04

Kaljulaid on Putin meeting: Unfair to leave hard topics to other countries

23.04

With rights come responsibilities, President tells Riigikogu

23.04

NATO jets in Baltic policing duties scrambled once last week

23.04

One-on-one meetings between Kaljulaid, ministerial candidates continue

23.04

Riigikogu to celebrate 100th anniversary with special sitting

Opinion
15:12

Estonian Pastor-cum-Rabbi enjoys huge following in Ghana

14:23

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

13:17

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

12:10

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

11:14

Party ratings: Despite opposition status, Reform remains most popular party

Business
19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:06

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

15:34

President Kaljulaid to appoint new government Wednesday afternoon Updated

15:12

Estonian Pastor-cum-Rabbi enjoys huge following in Ghana

14:23

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

13:17

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

12:10

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

11:14

Party ratings: Despite opposition status, Reform remains most popular party

10:32

Anett Kontaveit in action in Germany on Wednesday

10:06

Party finance watchdog to investigate Isamaa advertising

09:10

Poll: Jüri Luik considered most suitable for ministerial position

23.04

EKRE IT minister candidate driving offences no biggie, says party leader Updated

23.04

Incoming IT minister caught driving both speeding and with trace alcohol Updated

23.04

Tuesday rock concert sees British Apache and Wildcat helicopter fly-past

23.04

President green-lights coalition for Wednesday Updated

23.04

Kaljulaid on Putin meeting: Unfair to leave hard topics to other countries

23.04

With rights come responsibilities, President tells Riigikogu

23.04

'Ott Tänak: The Movie' sets box office record for Estonian documentary

23.04

NATO jets in Baltic policing duties scrambled once last week

23.04

Opinion Digest: Political values, journalistic freedoms, Russia and Ukraine

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: