Russia extends e-visas for Far East to 53 countries including Estonia

Estonians and citizens from 53 countries, including the European Union, can now travel to Russia's Far East with an e-visa, it was announced on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expanded his list of countries whose citizens are eligible for an electronic visa from 18 to 53. The visa application can be used for tourism or business travel.

The visa gives permission to enter the Far East via Vladivostok. Border checkpoints are Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Blagoveshchensk, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Anadyr, Chita and Ulan-Ude airports.

In addition, entrance is possible by the Sakhalin Oblast and in the Primorje and Kamchatka krai border sea crossing points, and in the Primorje Krai Oblast also via rail and road border crossing points.

Previously, Estonian and EU citizens could enter Kaliningrad, Leningrad Oblasts and St. Petersburg with a free electronic visa.

To obtain a visa, an application must be submitted on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, along with a color photograph.

The 53 countries which can apply for the e-visa are: Austria, Andorra, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Vatican, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Qatar, Cyprus, China, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Philippines, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia, and Japan.

